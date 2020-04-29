Next announces plans to reopen some stores - and hints at massive sale when they return

Next have revealed which stores they plan to reopen once lockdown has been lifted.

Next have announced plans to reopen some of their stores after lockdown has lifted, and hinted that they'll be holding a massive sale when they do.

The high street store was forced to shut soon after lockdown was announced, but they have been allowing customers to shop online during this period.

A spokesperson said: "On Thursday 26 March, we temporarily closed our UK warehouses and distribution networks in order to adapt our operations to working safely in a coronavirus world.

"During the 18 days of closure we re-organised all aspects of our warehousing to ensure social distancing and improved sanitation.

"We re-organised the flow of pedestrians, adapted exits, entrances, congregation areas, rest areas and workstations. In addition, we changed our picking routines and delivery promise to smooth workflow during the day and eliminated the peaks in activity most likely to result in close contact between operatives."

Next revealed that they have plans in operation to reopen in a socially-distanced world, adding: "We have plans in place for the re-purposing of our stores ready to re-open in a socially distanced world.

"Measures include screening of tills, distance marking walkways, sanitisation stations, exit and entry management systems and other measures."

The high street store said it will open big 'out of town' stores first.

According to the Mirror, Next appeared to hint that it will hold a big sale when they do return, as they have lots of excess stock in their warehouses due to lockdown.

The spokesperson said: "The reduction in sales volumes has meant that we have a lot more stock in our warehouses than anticipated."

They added: "Although our main July and January End of Season Sales are likely to fall outside lockdown, we believe clearing our surplus stock will prove challenging if social distancing restrictions are in force."

This would appear to hint that they might combat this with a big hit to costs, or a smaller one with further reductions across the store.

