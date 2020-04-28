When are high street shops reopening and what will the social distancing rules be?

28 April 2020, 15:43

The UK has been in lockdown for five weeks now
The UK has been in lockdown for five weeks now. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brands across the UK are planning how they will reopen when lockdown measure are eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 23 the UK was going into lockdown, meaning the closure of all non-essential high street shops.

More recently, the lockdown has been extended for another three weeks as the Government continue to stop the spread of coronavirus.

While it is not yet known when lockdown measures will be eased, some high street chains are preparing a way to safely reopen when the time is right.

So, which high street stores are planning to reopen, and what will the rules be when they do?

Some high street shops could reopen if lockdown rules ease
Some high street shops could reopen if lockdown rules ease. Picture: Getty

Which high street shops are reopening and when will it be?

The UK's lockdown is up for review on May 7, after six weeks of the strict isolating and social distancing rules.

While it is unknown what will happen on May 7 – whether lockdown will be extended or not – it has been reported that lockdown rules could ease slightly.

Due to this, high street brands are preparing ways to reopen their doors in a safe way.

So far, the only chains reopening are B&Q – who reopened all their stores this week – as well as Homebase and Greggs who have opened a limited amount of stores for a trail period.

B&Q reopened UK stores this week while others start trails
B&Q reopened UK stores this week while others start trails. Picture: Getty

What will the social distancing rules be?

When high street shops reopen, there will be rules set in place to help protect the staff and customers.

The British Retail Consortium and trade union Usdaw released guidelines this week that revealed the number of people allowed in the stores at one time will be limited, and hand sanitiser will be provided.

Door handles, lift buttons and rails will also have to be given deep cleans daily, while floor markings will also be put in place to ensure people keep a two meter gap.

