Mum 'livid' after being told to stop breastfeeding during work Zoom meeting

The mum was told to mute herself while breastfeeding during the call (stock image).

The mum was asked to turn her camera off while breastfeeding her baby during a work call.

A mum working from home during a lockdown was left 'livid' after being told to stop breastfeeding during a work Zoom call.

Taking to Reddit, her colleague shared that he had asked her to mute herself in a private message when he noticed her feeding her baby.

He wrote: “For work we have morning conference calls. These don’t require video even if you’re talking.

The mum breastfed her baby during a work conference call (stock image). Picture: Getty

"One of our co-workers has a baby and she breastfeeds her baby while we are on a video call. Obviously, babies need to be fed but she doesn’t mute her mic or turn off video.

"We don’t see the full boob, but she doesn’t cover up. I asked her in a private message to shut off her video during the zoom call and she was livid.

"I didn’t ask publicly I asked in private. She told me it’s rude to talk with no video on and she has the right to feed her baby."

The responses were divided, but many sided with the breastfeeding mother.

One person wrote: "I’m not arguing your judgement, but you’re right that breastfeeding has a time and a place, and that’s when the child is hungry. The mother cannot control when that is."

Reddit was divided over the man's response (stock image). Picture: Getty

However, another agreed with the man, saying: "Babies typically tend to sleep after they eat too. She could’ve excused herself, and fed the baby.

"The fact that she was breastfeeding plays some role because it is wrongly socially frowned upon a lot, but he asked nicely and privately.

"A work meeting is a professional environment and no place for a baby, and doing anything other than participating in the meeting is distracting for others involved."

