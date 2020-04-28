Mum divides opinion after revealing that both she and her four-year-old son hate his name

The mum has asked Mumsnet for advice (stock images). Picture: Getty

The mum has asked Mumsnet whether she should allow her son to change his name for school.

A mum has divided an online forum after revealing that both she and her four-year-old son don't like his name.

The unnamed woman told Mumsnet that her son, who is called Jake, hates his name so much that he often cries about it, and he's begged her to let him change it.

What's more, the mum admitted that she herself isn't keen on the name because it reminds her of her ex.

The boy hates his name so much that he cried about it (stock image). Picture: Getty

She wrote: "My son (4) hates his name. He says it’s boring and he has actually cried about it.

"He was named by my cousin, and also has the same name as a close family member. He says he wants his name to be his own name and not somebody else’s.

"I also really don’t like his name, it isn’t anything awful (Jake). It wasn’t my first choice and his dad decided on it, his dad is no longer in our lives and every time I say it I’m reminded of his dad.

"His name just seems to have bad connotations. I haven’t told son my feelings towards his name, I always assure him it’s HIS name and it’s lovely but it’s been over a year since he really started hating his name and it hasn’t changed. I thought it was a typical kid thing but it really distressed him."

The woman went on to reveal that the boy wanted to be known as Evan, adding that he is starting school this year and she isn't sure what name to put down.

She wrote: "Shall I put it as known as ‘Evan’ so that he is called that at school and then if he sticks by this when he gets older we can legally change his name?

The mum doesn't know whether to change his name for school. Picture: Getty

"Or shall I keep encouraging him to be called by his real name?"

Her post divided opinion, with one person writing: "Call him by the name he likes. See how it goes."

Another added: "Can you change it to a name similar to Jake. Jacob? Jackson? If not, start calling him a Evan and see how it goes. Lots of kids have nicknames."

A third wrote: "Let him change his name. He seems pretty set on it. I had a friend who did this as a child, parents let her change it and then got it changed by deed poll for her 12th birthday. She never regretted it. Just put ‘known as Evan’ on the school stuff."

