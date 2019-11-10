Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels

Parents have praised the "genius" buggy hack online. Picture: Facebook / Getty

The woman's simple but effective home hack has gone down a storm on social media as parents brand it a "brilliant idea".

A mother has shared a genius £1 trick online that prevents her freshly cleaned carpets from getting covered in mud.

The woman told fellow parents she puts Poundland shower caps over the wheels of her buggy in wet, muddy weather to protect her floors from outside dirt.

A mum has come up with a simple way to ensure her carpets don't get dirty. Picture: Facebook / Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

Parents have branded the simple yet handy home hack "genius" and "brilliant" after the clever mum posted a picture of her pram with elasticated hats over the rims.

Sharing the bargain tip on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, she explained exactly how her Little Mermaid buys save her hours of vacuuming.

Parents went wild for the super-easy home hack. Picture: Facebook / Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

Next to her post, she wrote: “£1 shower caps bought from Poundland.

“Ideal for popping over your muddy wheels to catch the mud when it dries and flakes off.

“Saves your carpets and floors getting dirty.

“You can actually buy wheel covers for this purpose but this is definitely a money saving idea and works so well and you can keep reusing over and over again.”

The clever mum puts Poundland shower caps on her dirty buggy wheels. Picture: Getty

Her post blew up and garnered a whopping 6,000 likes as parents applauded her savvy idea.

“Bloody ingenious idea there,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Omg this is such a good idea! I’m going shopping tomorrow will definitely be getting some,” said another.

A third commented: “Brilliant idea! Thanks for sharing!”

“If only I knew this 18 years ago. Genius,” declared a fellow parent.

“Who’s a clever mum,” added another.

One person said: “Why did I never think of this.”

While one mum added: “Omg this is genius! This is exactly what I need after wet school runs!!”