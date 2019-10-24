Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores

One mum has shared a genius hack for getting her kids to clean up. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook

By Naomi Bartram

One mum has been hailed a genius after she revealed how she gets her children to help around the house.

Getting children to willingly help with the clearing up can be a challenge at the best of times.

But one mum has gone viral after she revealed how she persuades her little ones to get involved with the housework using some cheap containers and a whiteboard.

Mum-of-three Shelley Kozyra shared the trick on Facebook where she also posted a photo of the ‘reward chart’ she created herself.

The whiteboard has a list of the house rules as well as the house chores, and also a section for each of her three children - Nate, Isaac and Leah - complete with a personalised bucket.

Shelley Kozyra shared her hack on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

Each completed chore earns the kids a ‘happy face’ token which is then placed in their pouch.

These are then used as fake money to earn the kids trips to the movies, dinner, extended bedtimes and special treats.

Writing alongside the post, Shelley told her friends: "Full-time work and being mum to my beautiful three little ones Mr 7, Mr 5 and Miss 2 is busy and need all the help we can get.

"Aim is to work towards a number of tokens that they put in the buckets and trade-in for something they would really like."

She then explained what can earn the kids their tokens and it includes following all the house rules, doing two chores daily and an extra two of their choice week.

other parents couldn't wait to comment, as one said: "Love this! I love how you put a visual to bucket-filling!"

Another said: "This is so thoughtful and cute! Great job, mummy!"

