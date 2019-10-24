Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores

24 October 2019, 14:24 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 14:26

One mum has shared a genius hack for getting her kids to clean up
One mum has shared a genius hack for getting her kids to clean up. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One mum has been hailed a genius after she revealed how she gets her children to help around the house.

Getting children to willingly help with the clearing up can be a challenge at the best of times.

But one mum has gone viral after she revealed how she persuades her little ones to get involved with the housework using some cheap containers and a whiteboard.

Mum-of-three Shelley Kozyra shared the trick on Facebook where she also posted a photo of the ‘reward chart’ she created herself.

The whiteboard has a list of the house rules as well as the house chores, and also a section for each of her three children - Nate, Isaac and Leah - complete with a personalised bucket.

Shelley Kozyra shared her hack on Facebook
Shelley Kozyra shared her hack on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

Each completed chore earns the kids a ‘happy face’ token which is then placed in their pouch.

Read More: UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents

These are then used as fake money to earn the kids trips to the movies, dinner, extended bedtimes and special treats.

Writing alongside the post, Shelley told her friends: "Full-time work and being mum to my beautiful three little ones Mr 7, Mr 5 and Miss 2 is busy and need all the help we can get.

Read More: Mum shares genius hack for keeping your baby upright in a shopping trolley

"Aim is to work towards a number of tokens that they put in the buckets and trade-in for something they would really like."

She then explained what can earn the kids their tokens and it includes following all the house rules, doing two chores daily and an extra two of their choice week.

According to the Mirror, other parents couldn’t wait to comment, as one said: "Love this! I love how you put a visual to bucket-filling!"

Another said: "This is so thoughtful and cute! Great job, mummy!"

This comes after another mum revealed a genius way to distract her kids after a busy day out.

Jessica D’Entremont, from Poughkeepsie, New York, decided to put her young daughters in some glow in the dark pyjamas.

Looking for a way to keep your kids still.... Buy them glow in the dark pjs. Tell them they have to lie really still...

Posted by Jessica D'Entremont on Sunday, 29 September 2019

She then told them they needed to lie under the lights to ‘charge’ them if they wanted to have the light energy to glow.

Posting the hack on Facebook, she wrote: “Looking for a way to keep your kids still? Buy them glow-in-the-dark PJs. Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to ‘charge’ them. I’m not even sorry.”

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The school closed it's doors after children and staff were taken ill

Norovirus outbreak forces UK school to close as over 100 children are taken ill
The brand first became famous for creating period-proof underwear, and have since grown their vision to swimwear

Teenagers can now buy period-proof swimwear, and parents have branded them ‘life-changing’
The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents
The mum shared the handy hack to a Facebook group

Mum shares genius hack for keeping your baby upright in a shopping trolley

Trending on Heart

Gemma Collins

Celebrity Juice fans in hysterics as Gemma Collins recreates her Dancing on Ice fall

TV & Movies

Some people aren't comfortable having to force conversation

If you're not a fan of small talk you can now book a silent haircut

Beauty

Mariah Carey will star in the 2019 Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Celebrities

The beautifully-coloured palette has us GAGGED

Huda Beauty launch new Mercury Retrograde palette in UK and fans are already obsessed

Beauty

Barbara Windsor made an appearance at London's West End

Barbara Windsor delights fans as she makes rare public appearance at Les Mis musical

Celebrities

Jeff admitted his marriage was in need of repair

Jeff Brazier admits marriage to Kate Dyer is on the rocks as they unfollow each other on Instagram

Celebrities