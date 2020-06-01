UK weather: Britain to bask in 29C this week in hottest day of the year

1 June 2020, 10:36

Britain will see highs of 29 degrees this week
Britain will see highs of 29 degrees this week. Picture: Getty Images

Britain will bask in 29C highs this week in the 'hottest day of the year' so far.

After a glorious weekend of sunny weather, it looks as though the spring sunshine is set to continue.

Following the driest May for over 150 years, Tuesday is set to become the warmest day of the year so far.

The current high is 28.2C, but this could be beaten by sweltering temperatures of 29C this week.

A Met Office Spokesperson told the Sun Online: “We could get highs of 26 on both Saturday and Sunday.

"By Tuesday and Wednesday that’s when things are likely to be a bit hotter, particularly in South East - East Anglia, London and into Kent. Here we could see highs of 28 or 29."

Brits will bask in 29C this week
Brits will bask in 29C this week. Picture: PA Images

This comes after May 2020 became the driest since records began in 1862, making rainfall in England is just 17% of the average for the month.

An average of just 9.7mm of rain has fallen over the last 31 days and some areas across the country - including the village of Benson in Oxfordshire - have not seen a drop during the whole month.

Read More: Aldi's popular £150 hanging egg chair is back on sale this weekend

Unfortunately, the dry weather isn’t set to continue and it will change during the course of the week as rain and showers move down from the North.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It is going to be a bit more changeable than it has been. Temperatures will be lower than they have been, but not massively.”

Meanwhile, last week it was announced that the UK had experienced its sunniest Spring since 1929 - with 573 hours of sunshine so far.

According to the Met Office, the UK has not seen this much sunshine in spring since records began in 1929.

Dr Mark McCarthy, from the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “Much of spring has been dominated by successive areas of high pressure, leading to sunny and relatively dry conditions.

“However, Spring 2020 has been very dry, and May in parts of England has been exceptionally dry. As it stands up to May 27, for England, May 2020 is the driest May on record since 1896, with less than 10mm rain falling across England on average.”

Now Read: Mum reveals amazing hack for soothing teething babies using a flannel

