Aldi's popular £150 hanging egg chair is back on sale this weekend

29 May 2020, 15:17

The Aldi rattan hanging egg chair is coming back in stock
The Aldi rattan hanging egg chair is coming back in stock. Picture: Aldi
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

But you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Aldi is starting to sell their popular hanging egg chair again this weekend.

The £150 chair, which can be used inside and outside, has received great reviews since it arrived last year, and is now going back in stock.

READ MORE: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable

This Sunday, May 31, you'll be able to pre-order the chair on the Aldi website.

The chair, which can be used inside and outside, is expected to be snapped up fast
The chair, which can be used inside and outside, is expected to be snapped up fast. Picture: Aldi

But, with the chair expected to sell out fast, you'll need to be quick to get yours ordered.

The egg chair by Aldi is similar to ones loved by celebs such as Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch, who have used them to bring together their beautiful homes.

The chair will be available for pre-order on Sunday
The chair will be available for pre-order on Sunday. Picture: Aldi

The egg chair is made from rattan, with a soft cushion lining inside, suspended from a power-coated iron frame.

If you manage to pre-order the Aldi chair this weekend, you'll be given free delivery, and the chair will be dispatched after June 4.

READ MORE: How to create the perfect outdoor cinema for you and your family

