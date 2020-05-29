How to create the perfect outdoor cinema for you and your family

This is how you can set up your own outdoor cinema. Picture: Getty

With lockdown continuing and the weather improving, there's never been a better time to set up your own outdoor cinema.

As lockdown continues across the UK, people are getting creative with how they spend their time.

With cinemas shut across the country, people are getting their movie fix by setting up their own cosy outdoor cinema areas.

Perfect for you and the kids, you and your housemates or you and your partner, this will make for the perfect summer evening.

Here's everything you need and how to set it up:

Get yourself a projector

The first thing you'll need for the perfect outdoor cinema is a projector so you can enjoy your films on the big screen despite cinemas being closed.

Optoma S334e Projector, £260. Picture: PH

Buy now: Optoma S334e Projector, £260

Epson EB-S41 Office Projector SVGA. Picture: PH

Buy now: Epson EB-S41 Office Projector SVGA, £300

Acer C202i Projector. Picture: PH

Buy now: Acer C202i Projector, £249

Set up your back drop

To save some money, you can grab a bed sheet and hang it up in your garden to set up a back drop.

But if you're looking for something a bit more stable, you can buy screens online – just make sure your dimensions match the projector.

White 119cm H x 119cm W Portable Projector Screen. Picture: Wayfair

Buy now: White 119cm H x 119cm W Portable Projector Screen, £58.99

Chairs, pillows and home comforts

You'll want to be as comfortable as you can be to settle down for a film with loved ones.

If you already have outdoor furniture, great, if not you can buy some affordable padded chairs or splash out on something a bit fancier.

Make sure to add cushions, pillows, throws and blankets to the mix for the ultimate comfortable viewing experience.

Regatta Castillo Padded Folding Lounge Chair Black. Picture: PH

Buy now: Regatta Castillo Padded Folding Lounge Chair Black, £29.95

John Lewis & Partners Chevron Garden Lounging Chair. Picture: John Lewis

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Chevron Garden Lounging Chair, £230

Cushions from Wilko from £8.00. Picture: Wilko

Buy now: Cushions from Wilko, from £8.00

Lighting

You won't want any lights too bright to take away from the film, but a few fairy lights or lamps can add a great atmosphere to the evening.

15 Drop Bulb Battery Festoon Lights. Picture: PH

Buy now: 15 Drop Bulb Battery Festoon Lights, £19.99

Light-Up Metal Star Outdoor Decoration. Picture: PH

Buy now: Light-Up Metal Star Outdoor Decoration, £10

30 LED Pom Pom String Light,. Picture: PH

Buy now: 30 LED Pom Pom String Light, £4.49