Disney reveal how you can make their famous Beauty and the Beast 'Grey Stuff' at home with the kids

Try the grey stuff, it's delicious! Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Running out of things to do with the children this bank holiday weekend? Well, if they love Disney as much as us they'll love this Disney recipe.

Disney is helping people across the world cook up the magic at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With their theme parks closed during lockdown, the team are sharing their special Disney recipes from snacks you can usually buy in the Magical Kingdom.

One of these is the classic 'grey stuff', taken from the iconic song Be Our Guest from the Disney favourite Beauty and the Beast.

Now, you and your children can become the roles of Mrs Potts, Chip, Lumiere and Belle as you try the grey stuff yourself!

You can now make your own 'grey stuff' at home. Picture: Disney

Simple At-Home Grey Stuff Recipe Inspired by the Ultimate “Grey Stuff” at Disney Parks - Makes 12

What you'll need:

1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

15 chocolate sandwich cookies

1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix

12 scalloped sugar cookies

Edible sugar pearls

Taken from the classic song from Beauty and the Beast, the grey stuff is sure to excite any Disney fan. Picture: Disney

What to do:

Pour milk into large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm.

Place chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor and pulse until puréed.

Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed.

Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding. Stir until fully mixed.

Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour.

Spoon grey stuff into piping bag fitted with desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies. Top with sugar pearls.

