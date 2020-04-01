UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it. Picture: Getty

Covid 19 has seen huge changes sweep across society - but if you are looking for some inspiration how to make some small but noticeable adjustments to your home, these will spark some inspo...

Lockdown means we are all spending more and more time at home - and you might be wondering what you can do to make your surroundings a bit more pleasant and comfy, after all we are indoors for the long haul!

From tech to furniture, lighting to luxuriously soft blankets and cushions, these products are all available now - and can be ordered online for delivery so you don't need to step a toe out of quarantine.

Scented candles

Kiss Air candles have booze-inspired scents... ideal for cocktail hour at home. Picture: Kiss Air

Never underestimate the power of a beautiful aroma to put you in a better state of mind.

Kiss Air candles have twenty different scents, from the sea to your favourite cocktail. Prices start from £2.

Colourful rug

The style shown here is the 'Samba' rug. Picture: The Rug Seller

The Rug Seller stock a selection of brightly patterned rugs that will add a splash of colour to your living room or bedroom.

With some priced under £50, they'll be delivered straight to your front door.

Squishy pillows

This pillow might be the snuggle session you need to survive quarantine. Picture: Silentnight

Sleep experts Silentnight have released a new Squishy Pillow which they claim you can feel 'hug you back'.

Perfect for isolators craving a hug from friends or family, it also promises to give you an ultra-comfortable and supportive snooze. Priced £15.99.

Pom pom throw

These stylish throws come in a variety of colours. Picture: Kaleidoscope

Whether you're spending more time in your living room or bedroom at the moment, this soft and stylish throw will bring a touch of luxe comfort to your quarantine.

Priced £25 from Kaleidoscope, there are four colours to choose between.

Surround sound system

If weeks of being locked in at home has unleashed your inner cinephile, or you've become a hardcore boxset binger, then you might want to invest in a a top notch speaker system.

AO.com has different set-ups to suit all budgets, but the LG Surround 3D Multiroom Home Cinema System (£289) is definitely one that you will enjoy for years to come.

It is made up of freestanding tall speakers and satellite speakers to form rich, high quality surround sound, and comes with a Blu-Ray player so you can take your viewing to new high definition levels.

As it is bluetooth enabled, you can also play music and podcasts from your tablet or smartphone.

Remote control tracker

The tiny sticker means you can track down remotes and other bits and bobs. Picture: Tile

It doesn't matter if there is one or five people sat watching TV, there is going to be a moment where no one can find the remote.

Avoid wasted viewing minutes (yes even though they're sort of limitless at the moment) and stressed out rows by sticking Tile's nifty blueprint tracker on to your remote.

Already over 100,000 people are using Tile to help find lost remote controls, 100,000 to help find headphones and 71,000 to help find toys. It is a small, waterproof tracker with 3-year battery life and an adhesive back meaning you can stick it on pretty much anything you want to keep hold of in and outdoors.

You can buy two for £34.99.

Mini projector

Family movie nights become cinematic adventures with a projector. Picture: KODAK

The KODAK LUMA 350 Portable Smart Projector is a pocket-sized gadget that lets you stream clear images and videos in stunning 4K anywhere you go and on to any surface.

The LUMA 350 is the latest model in KODAK's range, and is priced at £399.00. If that is out of your budget, the LUMA 75 and LUMA 150 projectors are equally lightweight allows you to set up your own cinema at home, perfect for whiling away the lockdown hours with family or co-isolators.

New sofa

If you have ended up with extra people quarantining at yours and you're struggling to fit everyone on the sofa - or you've realised that yours isn't suited to longterm lying-down-and-watching-TV - then you might be interested in this genius product from British brand Swyft.

Their stylish sofas come in luxe fabric finishes, and whether you've ordered an armchair (£595) or a three-seater Model 01 (£995) it comes as a flat pack piece of furniture.

It comes direct to your door in a series of easy to carry boxes that are a sinch to take upstairs and carry around corners, no dramatic moments asking 'will it fit?'

Perfect for people in flats, or who need a fuss-free solution to feeling just a little too snug with their fellow isolators, they promise to get your new armchair or sofa to you within 48 hours.

