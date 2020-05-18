Cooking hack reveals we’ve been opening OXO cubes wrong

This oxo cube hack has blown people's minds. Picture: Getty Images/Oxo

We've all been making a big mistake by not turning Oxo cubes into sachets.

If you’ve found yourself cooking more than usual during lockdown, this oxo cube opening hack could be a total game changer.

While most of us find it impossible to open the fiddly stock cubes without covering our fingers in brown powder, there is a simple way to add them to your dishes mess-free.

It turns out the cubes are actually meant to open up and become sachets, which is why they have folded flaps on either side.

Instead of just ripping straight into the foil, you’re actually supposed to lift up the flaps on either side.

We've been opening Oxo cubes wrong this whole time?!? pic.twitter.com/E0xcF3aquQ — Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) December 8, 2019

Then you should carefully crush the stock inside the packaging, trying not to rip it at all.

This transforms the cube into a tiny packet which can then be easily poured into any dish you're making. Genius!

The trick surfaced late last year, but has recently resurfaced as we all have more time on our hands to get creative with cooking.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Mind blown," while a second added: "I'm gobsmacked just tried it and it really works. I will never get OXO all over my fingers again."

And if you’re not done with learning new things, a hair expert recently shocked everyone after revealing that we've all been using dry shampoo the wrong way.

In a TikTok video, Cora starts by applying a very generous amount to the roots before letting it sit and soak in.

The hairdresser, who is filming the video in the storeroom of her work, then says she would typically do her makeup or another task for around 10 minutes, without touching her hair.

She then rubs the product into her scalp to ensure it's absorbed all the oil, and then brushes it through.

After using the dry shampoo Cora recommends using a dry conditioner too, to stop the hair from looking too dry.

