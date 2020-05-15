Mum with ‘ugliest house on the street’ reveals unrecognisable renovation
15 May 2020, 12:51
Joanne Lewis totally transformed her 70s one bed into a modern family home.
A mum has shocked social media users by sharing her incredible house renovation.
Joanne Lewis from Kent said she once owned the ‘ugliest house on the street’, but after three years of hard work, she has totally transformed it.
The mum-of-two and her partner bought the ‘upside down’ property back in 2017, noting the bedrooms and bathroom were on the ground floor, while the kitchen and living room were on the second floor.
After the major overhaul, Joannae eventually moved in with her two young children and fiancé Adam.
The front of the house is complete (minus the gate and box for electricity box)
Sharing her progress on Instagram and Twitter, Joanne revealed she added an extension on the ground floor for their open-plan kitchen.
She explained: "We took the wall down between the two and added an extension into the garden. Which is now the kitchen.
"We changed the windows in the living room, from rectangle to square. The house itself was square so we worked with what we had keeping the theme of the house square but modern. After all this is a stepping stone to our forever home. So working with what we had was key."
We changed the windows in the living room, from rectangle to square. The house itself was square so we worked with what we had keeping the theme of the house square but modern. After all this is a stepping stone to our forever home. So working with what we had was key pic.twitter.com/MuXU3G7qDy— Petite Side of Style (@joannechristina) May 10, 2020
Another nursery and our new bedroom. The original master bedroom below, with the built in wardrobes is now a dressing room. This has been finished very recently, still working on furnishing the main room. Sky light above the bed means perfect star gazing at night 💫 pic.twitter.com/nyfgf5ST3W— Petite Side of Style (@joannechristina) May 10, 2020
The once red brick house was also given a sleek grey makeover complete with wooden panels and two glass balconies overlooking the sea.
The couple also knocked down walls, tidied up the garden and added a new staircase.
Writing on Instagram, Joanne said: “A year later we added another floor to the house.
“Making the house four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies with sea views.”
On the new floor, the pair created another nursery and a new bedroom, complete with a sky light ‘for star gazing’, to accommodate their growing family.
Our garden is complete. I really wanted to show off the back exterior of the house. You can see me in the before photo and I was stood there thinking "we're going to live here 🙈" but look at here now. You really do forget what the beginning was like.
Also sharing the transformation on Twitter, Joanne said: “The ugliest house on the street" as quoted by a neighbour...
“Well, not anymore.”
Her post has racked up more than 40,000 likes, with one follower writing: “What a transformation. It's amazing.”
“Wow! What a HUGE change it looks fab 🤩,” said another, while a third added: “Absolutely love the transformation!👏”
But it seems as though there is still work to do, as the "electricity box is still to be covered with wood that matches the house" and Joanne is unsure whether to paint the wooden panels black.
