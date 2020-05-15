Calls for public to take part in Zoom naked yoga and Pimms-drinking for naturist event this weekend

By Polly Foreman

British Naturism is hosting a virtual event called 'The Great British Take Off' this weekend.

This weekend looks set to be an absolute scorcher, with highs of 22C expected in some parts of the country.

While many Brits will be celebrating the warm weather with activities like baking and enjoying a tipple in the garden, there are some who will be doing so in the nude - while in the company of other like-minded naked people via Zoom.

Read more: The Chase’s Paul Sinha loses it after 'luckiest contestant ever’ bags £50,000

Pam encouraged the public to give naturism a try on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

British Naturism are holding a virtual event called 'The Great British Take Off' on Saturday 16 May - and they have encouraged anyone interesting by naturism to take part, even if they are new to the activity.

Attendees will be able to take part in virtual naked yoga, baking, and even Pimms-drinking as part of the event, which is all to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Appearing on This Morning today, British Naturism ambassador Pam Fraser spoke to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about the event, saying: "This weekend, we are opening to all.

"There is the fitness class at 10, the yoga at 12, and then at 2 o' clock we’re doing Pimms on the lawn.

When Ruth asked if she was concerned that people might log in just to watch and not join in, Pam said: "The Great British Take Off on Saturday is open to all. We are trying to make sure that we generate some money for our charity the British Heart Foundation.





The virtual event takes place this weekend. Picture: ITV

"We aren't worried about people being there to watch," she added. "We do have safeguarding in place as we would anyway at events. So if there was someone to watch the fitness and yoga, they would be signed off by our safeguarding team."

And Georgia, a member of British Naturism who also appeared on This Morning, urged the public to consider taking part, adding: "My advice is give it a go - you aren’t gonna lose anything."

Pam revealed that there has been a huge spike in the number of people trying out naturism during lockdown, saying: "It’s been amazing. For a lot of people, naturism does start at home. And obviously, with everyone being stuck at home, they’re finding out that they’re able to embrace their own bodies and the nudity and freedom that comes with that. There’s no rush to get ready and commute to work.

"A lot of people are not dressed in their normal work attire, a lot of people are dressed in the nude while they’re working from home."

Would you strip off for a virtual Zoom event? Picture: ITV

Speaking about Saturday's event, a British Naturism spokesperson said: "People have always enjoyed the thrill of a skinny dip or the relaxation of a spa but social isolation has caused an explosion in naked living.

"For many, working from home means working naked, and nude sunbathing seems to be the new national pastime. Naturists know that it's only social convention that makes wearing clothes seem essential but people who try it for the first time realise that it feels great.

"Human beings weren't designed to be wrapped up in clothes 24/7 and yet that's often how we are even when it's more sensible not to be. It's easier not to dress, it saves on the laundry - and it's really good for you and a lot of fun! This could be the perfect opportunity for those that like the idea, or those who live with a Naturist partner but have been hesitant, to have a go. You'll wish you had done it years ago!"

Fancy taking part? Find out more information about the event on their website.

NOW READ:

This Morning's Dr Sara tells shocked Holly and Phil she gave birth in the bath during lockdown