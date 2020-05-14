Weather to hit 22C this weekend as Brits expected to sizzle in glorious heatwave

This weekend's weather is set to be a scorcher. Picture: PA

After a chilly couple of days, the temperature is set to skyrocket yet again.

This upcoming weekend is set to be a great one for all Brits, as we will enjoy another few days of sunshine, following a cold start to the week.

Last weekend's wonderful weather is set to return with highs of around 22C expected for some parts of the UK.

Since we've been in lockdown, the UK has seen some amazing weather, with it being a pity we're unable to fully enjoy the stunning sunshine with friends in a beer garden or in the park.

However, despite restrictions people have been basking in the rays in their back gardens and making the most of their exercise time outside of the house.

As many beauty spots and beach are begging to re-open in England following Boris Johnson's announcement earlier this week, it's likely that many will be heading to public spots to enjoy this weekend's new highs.

After starting this week with some wind and rain, we'll see it brightening up with much warmer weather.

This weekend will be great one. Picture: Getty

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “It warms up from Wednesday with the mid-20s on Friday in the south, then cold Arctic air sweeps south across the UK during the weekend, and could see snow on Scottish mountains.”

The weather for today and tomorrow is mostly dry with some cloud and slight showers in the north and east of England, and Scotland.

According to the Met Office's long range weather forecast, sunny weather could remain right up until June 11.

They said: "Although with low confidence, this period looks to stay largely dry and fine with bright or sunny spells for many.

“Temperatures generally trending on the warmer side with an increased chance of some very warm/hot spells in the south.”

Met Office spokesman Simon Partridge also added: "As we go through Friday, it's not a great deal of change. Another night of fairly chilly temperatures with some patchy frost around on Friday morning.

English residents are allowed to sunbathe. Picture: Getty

"Friday day we will see sunny spells, more cloud around than Thursday, and sadly for Scotland, it will still be cloudy with patchy rain throughout the day.

"Temperatures up a little again, so highs of maybe 18 degrees for the south coast of England and Wales.

"Into the weekend it's a but more of a split. Cloud and patchy rain in the north on Saturday, with persistent rain in Scotland on Sunday.

"Whereas the southern half of the country staying mostly dry with sunny spells with highs of 19, perhaps 20."