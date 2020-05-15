Hairdresser reveals we've been using dry shampoo wrong this whole time

15 May 2020, 12:05

The clip has attracted thousands of views on TikTok
The clip has attracted thousands of views on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @corascamera
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

A viral TikTok video showing exactly how we should be using dry shampoo has blown people's minds.

Let's be real, dry shampoo has been many of us' saving grace during lockdown... honestly, who can be bothered to wash and dry their hair daily with nowhere to go?

Well one hair expert has recently shocked everyone on TikTok after revealing that we've all been using dry shampoo the wrong way all this time.

Surely not?

Cora's quick clip on TikTok has attracted a whopping 5.3 million views on the social media platform, with over 865,000 likes on her post.

In the video, she starts off by explaining this is her personal best method for using dry shampoo as it really soaks up any oil that makes your hair look greasy.

She applies a very generous amount to the root, all over her head, making sure not to miss any part.

However, instead of instantly rubbing it in or brushing the product through the hair, Cora lets it sit and soak it all in.

Cora lets the product fully absorb into the hair before she touches it
Cora lets the product fully absorb into the hair before she touches it. Picture: TikTok

The hairdresser, who is filming the video in the storeroom of her work, then says she would typically do her makeup or another task for around 10 minutes, without touching her hair.

After the 10 minutes have passed, she rubs the product into her scalp to ensure it's absorbed all the oil, and then brushes it through.

This gives her hair incredible volume and it looks completely clean!

After using the dry shampoo Cora recommends using a dry conditioner too, to stop the hair from looking too dry.

Here are some great dry shampoo and conditioner suggestions:

BATISTE PINK PINEAPPLE DRY SHAMPOO, £2.99

This scent from Batiste's huge range is gorgeous
This scent from Batiste's huge range is gorgeous. Picture: BATISTE

LIVING PROOF PHD DRY SHAMPOO, £18

It's on the boujee side, but it's worth the money
It's on the boujee side, but it's worth the money. Picture: Living Proof

TIGI ROCKAHOLIC DIRTY SECRET DRY CONDITIONER, £10.11

TIGI's dry conditioner is something different to try, and it smells like heaven
TIGI's dry conditioner is something different to try, and it smells like heaven. Picture: TIGI

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Gregg Wallace has showed off his abs

Gregg Wallace sends fans wild as he flashes his abs after fitness overhaul

Celebrities

The British Naturism event takes place this Saturday

Calls for public to take part in Zoom naked yoga and Pimms-drinking for naturist event this weekend
The baby names most likely to make you rich and famous have been revealed (stock images)

The baby names most likely to make your child rich and famous - including Kate, John and Julie
The tutorial has reached nearly 30 million views

Makeup artist reveals simple trick that'll perfect your winged eyeliner in seconds
One headteacher has been brutally honest with his students' parents

Headteacher sends brutally honest letter to parents telling them 'I'd rather kids retake a year than died'

News

Trending on Heart

Mamma Mia 2 is being released on Netflix

Mamma Mia 2 is coming to Netflix next month

TV & Movies

Paul Sihna branded The Chase contestant a 'game player'

The Chase’s Paul Sinha loses it after 'luckiest contestant ever’ bags £50,000

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back

Who is BGT judge David Walliams, what is his real name and how many children does he have?

Celebrities

Susie Blake played Bev Unwin on Coronation Street

Who did Susie Blake play in Coronation Street? And why did her character Bev Unwin leave?

TV & Movies

Paul Chuckle has a son called Paul Jnr

Who is Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott and what do we know about his wife Sue?

Celebrities

Duncan Bannatyne and his wife Nigora Whitehorn

How old is Duncan Bannatyne and what is the Dragons Den stars net worth?

TV & Movies