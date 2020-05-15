Hairdresser reveals we've been using dry shampoo wrong this whole time

By Mared Parry

A viral TikTok video showing exactly how we should be using dry shampoo has blown people's minds.

Let's be real, dry shampoo has been many of us' saving grace during lockdown... honestly, who can be bothered to wash and dry their hair daily with nowhere to go?

Well one hair expert has recently shocked everyone on TikTok after revealing that we've all been using dry shampoo the wrong way all this time.

Surely not?

Cora's quick clip on TikTok has attracted a whopping 5.3 million views on the social media platform, with over 865,000 likes on her post.

In the video, she starts off by explaining this is her personal best method for using dry shampoo as it really soaks up any oil that makes your hair look greasy.

She applies a very generous amount to the root, all over her head, making sure not to miss any part.

However, instead of instantly rubbing it in or brushing the product through the hair, Cora lets it sit and soak it all in.

The hairdresser, who is filming the video in the storeroom of her work, then says she would typically do her makeup or another task for around 10 minutes, without touching her hair.

After the 10 minutes have passed, she rubs the product into her scalp to ensure it's absorbed all the oil, and then brushes it through.

This gives her hair incredible volume and it looks completely clean!

After using the dry shampoo Cora recommends using a dry conditioner too, to stop the hair from looking too dry.

