Lockdown beauty: The best treatments and products to try at home during isolation

Give yourself an at-home pamper session with these products. Picture: PH/Getty

Take the opportunity during lockdown to give your skin some serious TLC.

With lockdown continuing for another three weeks and potentially longer than that, we're all dealing with the stress and worries of day-to-day life in different ways.

But if you're struggling for things to do, there's never been a better time to put your energy into perfecting your skincare and beauty regimes.

While we may not be getting dolled up for nights out, we can take this time to care for our skin and give it a break from the constant strain of day-to-day life.

We've put together some of the best products and devices you can order and try at home during the lockdown:

Dr Hauschka's Vitalising Bath Essence and Hydrating Hand Cream

Dr Hauschka's Vitalising Bath Essence and Hydrating Hand Cream. Picture: PH

With our stress levels raising daily due to the lockdown, it's important to take some time out to unwind and give yourself a little TLC.

Give yourself a little pamper with two of Dr Hauschka's products, the Hydrating Hand Cream and the Vitalising Bath Essence.

Whether you're trying to chill out in an evening, or looking to perk yourself up for the day, the Vitalising Bath Essence with lemongrass will take care of tired legs, give you a boost and even help cellulite-prone skin.

Make sure you're also looking after your hands, which can get very dry due to hand washing with the Hydrating Hand Cream, a product that leaves no greasy residue, preserves moisture and helps out dry and overworked hands.

Buy now: Vitalising Bath Essence, £17

Buy now: Hydrating Hand Cream, £13.25

Eyezone Massager

Eyezone Massager, £9.99. Picture: PrezzyBox

If you're up for trying something new, the Eyezone Massager is right up your street.

The massager works on eyes and temples by combining message therapy, pinhole therapy and magnetic therapy.

This item is said to help combat headaches, eyestrain, fatigue and insomnia.

Buy now: Eyezone Massager, £9.99

Dr.PAWPAW balm

Dr.PAWPAW balm can help care for your dry hands. Picture: PH

As we're being encouraged to wash our hands as often as possible to stop the spread of coronavirus, our hands are slowly becoming more and more dry and cracked.

Make sure you're treating your hands to a overnight repair treatment using the loved Dr.PAWPAW balm.

Buy now: Dr.PAWPAW balm, £6.95

Colourful facial oils from Oio Lab

Colourful facial oils from Oio Lab. Picture: PH

With plenty of time on our hands, it's never been a better time to put some love and care into our skincare regime.

Add one of the Oio Lab facial oils to help target your different skincare concerns, whether it be ageing, acne or hormonal skin.

Buy now: Colourful facial oils from Oio Lab, from £43.49

Smile Science Harley Street Teeth Whitening Kit

Smile Science Harley Street Teeth Whitening Kit. Picture: PH

If you've always wanted to whiten your teeth at home, but have never had the time – now your do.

With the Smile Science Harley Street Teeth Whitening Kit, you have all you need to brighten your smile quickly and easily, ready to show off for when lockdown is over – whenever that may be!

Buy now: Smile Science Harley Street Teeth Whitening Kit, £29.99

Face Care Set by Skin Sapiens

Face Care Set by Skin Sapiens. Picture: PH

Skin Sapiens have a whole range of products perfect for taking care of your skin, and the planet, during lockdown.

The brand is completely vegan, natural and is a non nonsense kind of skincare brand.

Their face care set is perfect for making sure you're taking care of your skin daily as it includes as gentle facial cleansing gel, a face cream and lip balm.

Buy now: Face Care Set by Skin Sapiens, £23.99