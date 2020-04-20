UK lockdown 2020: The best masks, shampoos and conditioners for quarantine hair self-care
20 April 2020, 18:17
With all this time at home and no access to a hairdresser, there's never been a better time to give your hair a bit of TLC... even if the lockdown has left you looking like Tiger King's Joe Exotic.
Frédéric Fekkai
Frédéric Fekkai is a celebrity hairdresser in his native France, and his new salon-worthy range is bound to make him a star in your eyes, too.
With products designed for
All of the products, which start from £5, are vegan friendly and cruelty free, and all packaging is made from 95 percent recycled plastic.
All of Fekkai's products smell gorgeous, and are free from sulfates, silicones, parabens, and phthalates.
Bondi Boost
An Australian best-seller, Bondi Boost not only offers proven improvements in hair's length and condition, but also has vegan and cruelty-free credentials that let you pamper with pure peace of mind.
Available exclusively from Boots, and with prices starting from £19.50, Bondi Boost have a whole series of products that will get your hair looking, feeling and growing its best.
There is still time to step out of lockdown with the hair of your dreams!
Cake Beauty
This Canadian cruelty-free haircare range is available priced from £2.99 for their Smooth Move Moisture Melt Mask, rising to £9 for shampoos and conditioners... that all smell as sweet and delicious as cake!
Azure
Founded by Lesley Clarke, this brand is packed full of natural ingredients - and comes in totally natural packaging, too!
The brand pride themselves in offering beautiful products that are good to your hair and kind to our planet, and come in 100% recyclable sugarcane bottles.
All the products, which start at £9.99 and are designed for a variety of hair types, have no sulfates, parabens, silicones, or gluten, and are proudly vegan and cruelty-free.