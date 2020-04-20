UK lockdown 2020: The best masks, shampoos and conditioners for quarantine hair self-care

By Emma Gritt

With all this time at home and no access to a hairdresser, there's never been a better time to give your hair a bit of TLC... even if the lockdown has left you looking like Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

Frédéric Fekkai

Frédéric Fekkai's new range has something for everyone... and has good eco credentials, too. Picture: Frédéric Fekkai

Frédéric Fekkai is a celebrity hairdresser in his native France, and his new salon-worthy range is bound to make him a star in your eyes, too.

All of the products, which start from £5, are vegan friendly and cruelty free, and all packaging is made from 95 percent recycled plastic.

All of Fekkai's products smell gorgeous, and are free from sulfates, silicones, parabens, and phthalates.

Bondi Boost

The Aussie brand is a best seller on home shores. Picture: Bondi Boost

An Australian best-seller, Bondi Boost not only offers proven improvements in hair's length and condition, but also has vegan and cruelty-free credentials that let you pamper with pure peace of mind.

Available exclusively from Boots, and with prices starting from £19.50, Bondi Boost have a whole series of products that will get your hair looking, feeling and growing its best.

There is still time to step out of lockdown with the hair of your dreams!

Cake Beauty

Cake Beauty's products are cruelty free, smell great and won't break the bank. Picture: Cake Beauty

This Canadian cruelty-free haircare range is available priced from £2.99 for their Smooth Move Moisture Melt Mask, rising to £9 for shampoos and conditioners... that all smell as sweet and delicious as cake!

Azure

The Azure range is designed for all types of hair. Picture: Azure

Founded by Lesley Clarke, this brand is packed full of natural ingredients - and comes in totally natural packaging, too!

The brand pride themselves in offering beautiful products that are good to your hair and kind to our planet, and come in 100% recyclable sugarcane bottles.

All the products, which start at £9.99 and are designed for a variety of hair types, have no sulfates, parabens, silicones, or gluten, and are proudly vegan and cruelty-free.

