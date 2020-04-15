Celebrity hairdresser reveals how you can banish your greys for only £6

It's possible to cover up your greys easily. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Mared Parry

Michael Douglas revealed his top hairdressing tips to Heart Breakfast.

Covering up those inevitable grey hairs is proving difficult at the current time as we're all unable to head to the hairdressers for a touch up as we usually would.

Many don't want to play hairdresser out of fear of ruining their own hair with permanent dye, but are stressing about what to do in the meantime.

Celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today, and he revealed exactly what he thinks those with grey hair worries should do in the meantime.

Amanda joked she was "asking for a friend" when she brought up the issue of covering slight grey patches without going to extreme measures, and Michael was on-hand with a great temporary solution.

The pro, and long-time hairdresser of pal Davina McCall, suggested L'Oreal Paris' Magic Retouch spray, which is an absolute bargain at only £6.99 from Superdrug.

The spray goes directly onto the roots and disguises any signs of grey hair - perfect.

It's available in a range of colours, from different shades of blonde to jet black, and washes off so it's perfect for a temporary fix and you avoid fiddling with messy home dyes which could easily go wrong!

L'Oreak Paris Magic Retouch, £6.99 from Superdrug - buy here