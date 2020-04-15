Celebrity hairdresser reveals how you can banish your greys for only £6

15 April 2020, 02:07

It's possible to cover up your greys easily
It's possible to cover up your greys easily. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Michael Douglas revealed his top hairdressing tips to Heart Breakfast.

Covering up those inevitable grey hairs is proving difficult at the current time as we're all unable to head to the hairdressers for a touch up as we usually would.

Many don't want to play hairdresser out of fear of ruining their own hair with permanent dye, but are stressing about what to do in the meantime.

Celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today, and he revealed exactly what he thinks those with grey hair worries should do in the meantime.

Amanda joked she was "asking for a friend" when she brought up the issue of covering slight grey patches without going to extreme measures, and Michael was on-hand with a great temporary solution.

The pro, and long-time hairdresser of pal Davina McCall, suggested L'Oreal Paris' Magic Retouch spray, which is an absolute bargain at only £6.99 from Superdrug.

The spray goes directly onto the roots and disguises any signs of grey hair - perfect.

It's available in a range of colours, from different shades of blonde to jet black, and washes off so it's perfect for a temporary fix and you avoid fiddling with messy home dyes which could easily go wrong!

You can grab the spray for less than a tenner
You can grab the spray for less than a tenner. Picture: Superdrug

L'Oreak Paris Magic Retouch, £6.99 from Superdrug - buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can make your own identical dough balls at home

Pizza Express reveal exactly how to recreate their garlic dough balls from home

Food & Health

The UK is set for more sunny weather

UK weather: Britain to heat up with temperatures reaching 20C after -4C cold blast
The pupils at Danesfield School have thanked NHS workers online.

Primary school films adorable video thanking the NHS during the coronavirus crisis
Online retailer 247 Blinds has hidden an Easter treat in this design.

Can you spot the Easter egg among the petals in this roller blind brainteaser?
Pandora has launched a new collection of Disney charms.

Pandora releases new Disney charms – including Mulan, Lilo & Stitch and Finding Nemo

Fashion

Trending on Heart

The band are apparently in talks

One Direction are 'planning secret 10 year reunion', and fans are excited

Music

The winners of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Quiz: How many people have won Who Wants to be a Millionaire? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Tecwen Whittock was convicted after the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal

Who is Tecwen Whittock and what happened to him after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal?

TV & Movies

Mark Bonnar is starring as Paul Smith

Quiz cast: Who is Celador producer Paul Smith? And what do we know about actor Mark Bonnar?

TV & Movies

Adrian Pollock is played by Trystan Gravelle in Quiz

Who is Adrian Pollock? And what do we know about Quiz actor Trystan Gravelle?

TV & Movies

Here's the order you need to watch the Star Wars films in

Star Wars order: What order should I watch all the Star Wars films in?

TV & Movies