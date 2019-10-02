How to look after your skin the Brazilian way... and why feeling great is all in the mind

The weather might not be very 'Rio', but your mindset can be. Picture: Getty / Sol De Janiero

By Emma Gritt

Think of Brazilian people and you can't help but think of their soft, golden tanned skin - we spoke to one of cult brand Sol de Janeiro's experts to find out how they always look so good.

We're a day in to October and already we've had flood warnings and sunshine - how are we best meant to look after our skin?

We asked Camila Pierotti, Founding Partner & Lead of Product Innovation from Sol de Janeiro, for some insider tips about how people from her native Brazil stay looking and feeling gorgeous all year round - after all, don't we all wish we were as tanned and tanned as a South American?

How can people look after their skin as the weather changes – and keeps changing?

It’s important to keep your skin nourished with high quality ingredients. During the winter, your skin tends to be drier, so you need a great moisturizer that leaves your skin feeling soft and comfortable.

In the summer, your skin has more exposure to the sun, so you need to condition and replenish skin. Also, in the UK, the high mineral content in the water tends to dry out your skin.

Our Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a great way to counter those effects and really take good care of your skin. Its buttery-rich texture smooths and softens skin, while absorbing quickly.

Read more: This anti-ageing 'pillow bra' is confusing the internet

For skin that needs extra moisture, our new Coco Cabana Cream is amazing. It’s blended with our CocoSugar Blend that attracts up to 72 hours of hydration.

It’s our most moisturizing product. By the way, both these body treats smell amazing and offer deliciously complex fragrances that are truly addictive.

What do Brazilian people do to prevent/treat/stop cellulite?

Brazilian women do it all and are not ashamed to talk about it! In Brazil, we love taking care of our bodies, so we maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising and eating well.

We also love massages. There are a few that are really popular. Velashape massage uses a contouring technique for targeted areas. Lymphatic massage is designed to stimulate the flow of the lymphatic system and improves circulation.

We’re also pretty open-minded when it comes to cosmetic procedures. Beauty is such a personal thing and ultimately the idea is to feel great about yourself.

How does the Brazilian approach to skincare and body image differ to the Brits’?

I think climate determines everything! Obviously, Brazil’s hot, humid weather means we wear less clothing, which naturally means we’re used to showing more skin. With so much skin on display we of course want to take care of our skin so it looks and feels its best.

Brazilians are very affectionate and enjoy showing affection to each other; it’s just a part of our culture. So, touching and feeling good in our skin is a natural part of our daily lives.

This is what we want to bring to everyone. We love to say: we love every body.

Are there any special ingredients that Brazilian people see as a must-have when it comes to their skincare that we might never have heard of?

Cupuaçu butter is popular and a tried and true ingredient. It’s rich in good-for-your-skin fatty acids and phytosterols, known to encourage collagen production, and polyphenols that help protect against free radicals. It’s pronounced ku-pu-ah-su.

What are three things people can start doing at home that will give them visible improvements/changes in their skin?

We love to give our bodies the same love and attention as our face, if not more, so it's important to exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize.

In Brazil, great skin starts in the shower. We love our showers. It’s where we start pampering ourselves. We exfoliate first to remove dead skin cells and help renew our skin. This also preps our skin for full benefits when moisturizing.

We then love to cleanse with a nourishing shower gel, and of course, moisturizing is the last important step! Your body will be radiant and so soft to the touch.

What is the biggest myth about Brazilian beauty?

Probably that we all look like Gisele Bundchen and that we remove all of our body hair. Both are false!

If you've yet to discover Sol de Janeiro's brightly coloured tubs of deliciously-scented creams, you're in for a treat. Check out their products here.