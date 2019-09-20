Anti-ageing 'pillow bra' made to 'fight cleavage wrinkles' is baffling the internet

Picture: Instagram / Sleep & Glow / Twitter

Twitter users are questioning the bazaar invention that claims to "prevent and reduce" women's boob creases.

Twitter users have taken to social media to slam a new anti-aging "pillow bra" that's been designed to fight women's "cleavage wrinkles".

Leaving the internet completely baffled by its pale pink boob buffer, Sleep & Glow was hit with a barrage of comments from the public who accused the brand of preying on people's insecurities to sell products.

Cleavage wrinkles? Is that something else invented by marketeers to make women feel insecure enough to spend money on something they don’t need? Who even wears a bra at home, let alone in bed!? — mandy jones (@mandysatwit) September 19, 2019

One outraged woman wrote: "Cleavage wrinkles? Is that something else invented by marketeers to make women feel insecure enough to spend money on something they don’t need? Who even wears a bra at home, let alone in bed!?"

"Beauty Industry: Well, that’s it. I think we’ve exhausted every possible way of making women hate their bodies," fumed another.

While another quipped: "O. M. G. you learn something new every day. I didn’t realise this was something I had to worry about! I shall add it to my list of worries. Somewhere between climate crisis & Brexit."

I didn't even realize that we were at war with the cleavage wrinkles, and here I was worried about Iran — Eileen McGee (@EileenMcGee) September 19, 2019

The controversial underwear post also caught the eye of a handful of celebrities who chimed in to poke fun at the $69 (£55) contraption that promises to "prevent and reduce wrinkles on your delicate décolletage".

British comic Dawn French exclaimed: "I don’t understand anything anymore..."

Body positivity activist and star of The Good Place, Jameela Jamil, joked: "Where are the contraptions for the wrinkles on balls?"

I don’t understand anything anymore.... pic.twitter.com/WSkk4QElUf — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) September 19, 2019

Why did I stare at this for so long? — Dawn O’Porter (@hotpatooties) September 19, 2019

American journalist Olivia Messer, who initially brought the post to people's attention, said: "What—and I cannot stress this enough—the f**k is going on."

Author and TV presenter Dawn O'Porter asked: "Why did I stare at this for so long?"

To which Sunday Times columnist India Knight replied: "Because it looks like heavily padded pants. Also because people are demented."

The LA-based company explained it had crafted the nude chest device so women could keep their necklines "elegant and alluring".

Sleep & Glow's initial post on social media read: "The neckline is an essential part of the feminine figure. If you want to keep this area looking elegant and alluring, then this post is for you.

"Wrinkles on your neck and chest appear during sleep. During the day, your bra supports your chest, reducing the effect of gravity. But at night, many like to take a break from their bra. They forget that their breasts still need support, albeit from a different angle.

"You can prevent and reduce wrinkles on your delicate decoulétage with the Sleep&Glow pillow bra.

It continued: "Just put the pillow-bra on and go to bed. It provides breast support, preventing the formation of creases and sleep wrinkles.

"When you’re young, neck wrinkles may seem unthinkable. But over time, the skin loses its elasticity (factors such as direct sunlight on the beach and tanning beds only make it worse).

"The wrinkles start becoming more pronounced and stop smoothing back out.

"The Sleep&Glow pillow bra works for both prevention and cure. It’s made from high-quality materials and has a sophisticated design, so it’s comfortable to sleep in."