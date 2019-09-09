Jessica Alba just revealed the most GENIUS concealer hack, and it'll change your life

9 September 2019, 17:16

The stunner has revealed one of her top makeup tips
The stunner has revealed one of her top makeup tips. Picture: Instagram/YouTube
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The stunning star gave away some of her top natural makeup tips in a video for British Vogue.

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba always looks absolutely flawless, there's no doubt about that.

In a video for British Vogue, the 38-year-old revealed some of her beauty secrets as she did a natural makeup tutorial, and we will undoubtedly be taking all of them on board.

READ MORE: Jessica Alba stopped eating in order to prevent herself from getting male attention when she was younger

Jessica gave away some of her best tips for natural makeup
Jessica gave away some of her best tips for natural makeup. Picture: YouTube

The five-minute long tutorial sees the mum-of-three guide us through her usual day-to-day look, and we've picked up some amazing tips.

Jessica explained that she usually moisturises her skin and mixes in an illuminating primer for a natural, glow and hydrated base.

She uses a strange-looking electrical device to help massage in the skincare products, and also gives herself a rather rigorous facial massage, which helps circulate the blood flow in her face.

The star also noted that the key to amazing natural looking base is to "choose tones and colours that aren't too far from your skin tone".

Jessica then went on to share one simple but effective tip to reduce cakey under-eyes and shine.

After applying her base of foundation and concealer, Jessica grabs a small cotton bud, dips it in a balm and buffs out the concealer from around her underlies, which helps with minimising creasing.

She also likes to apply a bit of mattifying primer lightly on a sponge over her most prone-to-be-oily areas instead of using a powder, as it'll look a whole lot less cake.

Well if it helps us look anything like Jessica, we'll be taking all of her tips on board and trying them all out tomorrow morning!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are the rare coins lurking in your purse?

Britain's 'rarest' 50p could be worth thousands - is it in your purse?
The spray will keep the spiders at bay

'Miracle' Home Bargains spray promises to BANISH spiders from your home - and it costs just 99p!
You'll need to be careful when forking out for a risqué personalised plate

From 'bum' to 'farts': these are all the number plates BANNED by the DVLA
Freddy McConnell is a trans man who gave birth do his own baby

'The man who gave birth' Freddy McConnell opens up about his pregnancy on This Morning
BA has cancelled most of it's flights

BA strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and are passengers entitled to compensation?

News

Trending on Heart

The Love Island star has had a dream come true

Molly-Mae Hague poses in front of giant billboard with her face on in Times Square

TV & Movies

Lizzie McGuire is returning to our screens

Hilary Duff just revealed something devastating about the Lizzie McGuire reboot

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch has praised Stacey for her help and support

Mrs Hinch praises Stacey Solomon for supporting her through trolling in emotional Instagram post

Celebrities

A Pretty Woman musical is coming to London

Pretty Woman: The Musical is set to launch in London's West End next year

TV & Movies

Channel 4 is creating a controversial new documentary

Controversial new Channel 4 show will see single mums 'match up' with a sperm donor

TV & Movies

Amber wanted to make things work with Greg

Amber Gill reveals heartache over split with Greg O'Shea as wasn't mutual as she 'wanted to make it work'

TV & Movies