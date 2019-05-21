Jessica Alba 'stopped eating' to prevent unwanted male attention early in her career

21 May 2019, 16:03 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 16:10

The Hollywood actress stopped eating earlier on in her career to stop unwanted attention from men
The Hollywood actress stopped eating earlier on in her career to stop unwanted attention from men. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Hollywood actress and businesswoman Jessica admitted she "felt ashamed" if she tempted men with her body, so stopped eating.

Stunning mum-of-three Jessica Alba spoke out about how she literally "stopped eating" earlier on in her career as she wanted to protect herself from men who would prey on her.

The actress made the confession when moderating a panel about women in Hollywood at friend Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop summit on Monday.

Jessica, pictured at the start of her career in 2003
Jessica, pictured at the start of her career in 2003. Picture: PA

She was joined by Taraji P. Henson, Olivia Wilde and Busy Philipps where the all discussed a diversity of issues that women in their industry face.

38-year-old Jessica opened up about the body shaming she dealt with growing up, explaining that when she was younger she wanted to wear Pepe jeans, but that her family told her not to as she was "voluptuous" as she "had a booty".

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare selfie with daughter Apple

She continued that this made her "feel ashamed if I tempted men", and that "then I stopped eating a lot, when I became an actress.

"I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn't get as much attention."

Jessica only developed a healthy relationship with her body after becoming a mother
Jessica only developed a healthy relationship with her body after becoming a mother. Picture: PA

The founder of The Honest Company revealed that it wasn't until she gave birth to her first daughter, Honor 10 years ago that she developed a healthy relationship with her body.

Speaking about the realisation her body was meant to give birth and feed a baby, she told the crowd: "that was the dopest s**t I’d ever done, so I was like ‘Yes.’ So then I came into my body as a woman finally."

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Stranger Things asset

When is Stranger Things released on Netflix, what's the new trailer and who's in the cast?
Who killed Rana? All will be revealed next week...

Coronation Street killer REVEALED next week - and the suspects might shock you

TV & Movies

Spice Girls kick start their tour on Friday

Spice Girls give fans first look at reunion tour with behind-the-scenes photo

Celebrities

Jamie Oliver's restaurant empire has gone into administration

Read Jamie Oliver's letter to staff in full as restaurant chain collapses

Celebrities

Taron Egerton invited mum Christine and girlfriend Emily Thomas to the London premiere of Rocketman

Rocketman's Taron Egerton steps out with girlfriend Emily Thomas at the London premiere of the Elton John movie

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

A woman was charged £4,600 for 2,800 fillets of salmon

Woman shocked to find she'd been charged £4,600 for her Waitrose food delivery

Lifestyle

The young couple have been kept apart over an old WhatsApp

Brit locked up and banned from US over misread text message to girlfriend

Lifestyle

The mum isn't happy with her current situation

Stay-at-home mum demands monthly salary from hubby to go clothes shopping

Lifestyle

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Heart's JK and Dadsnet Founder, Al Ferguson host a brand new parenting podcast called 'Don't Tell Your Mum
An estate in East Dunbartonshire has banned hopscotch

Parents furious as kids banned from playing hopscotch outside their homes

Lifestyle