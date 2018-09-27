Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare selfie with 14-year-old daughter Apple

Gwyneth and Apple look so alike!

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow uploaded a rare selfie of her daughter Apple, to celebrate National Daughter's Day.

The actress, who shares 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses with former husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, shared striking similarities to her eldest child.

The star captioned the image with the sweet words: "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's children singing on stage with dad Chris Martin will give you goosebumps

The selfie was met with thousands of compliments from fans - including some famous faces.

Gwen Stefani wrote: "My goodness she is adorable", whilst Kate Hudson added: "My oh my", alongside a crying emoji.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin divorced in 2014, after seven years of marriage. Their split hit headlines as the pair announced it as a "conscious uncoupling".

Speaking to NME about continuing to raise their two children together, Gwyneth said: "Chris and I are really lucky because we really agree fundamentally about how to raise the children.

"We have similar principles and values. I absolutely trust him…I’m just going to focus on what I love about Chris, and there’s so many things to love about him, and I still do that.”

