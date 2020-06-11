New parents spend over £200 on their kid’s first birthday party, research reveals

Babies birthdays can cost up to £200. Picture: Getty Images

A new study has revealed new parents are spending over £200 on their baby’s first birthday party.

While a baby's first birthday is an important milestone for parents, a recent poll has revealed the shocking truth about how much mums and dads are spending on their parties.

The survey - commissioned by social money app Pingit - is based on 2,000 parents of children aged 1-18, and found that £207 is being forked out on first birthday parties.

Despite little ones being unlikely to remember their big day, this figure is bigger than any other birthday party during childhood.

Children's first birthdays are the most expensive. Picture: Getty Images

While the average sweet sixteen costs £198, parties for 10-year-olds see parents spend £162 and 5th parties cost £160 averagely.

It turns out parents typically spend around three months saving up for their child’s birthday.

And the costs can build up very quickly, as the survey found personalised cakes are the most expensive items on the party list, as well as a new outfit for the baby and decorative balloon arches.

Elaborate party props including fake snow machines and glitter blasters are also on the list, along with children’s entertainers to keep the party going.

While this may seem excessive, parents taking part in the survey admitted to feeling pressure to make everything perfect.

A large number admitted to being influenced by social media (30%), family members (25%) and celebrity culture (18%).

A fifth (19%) even admitted they tried to copy bashes hosted by social media influencers and celebrities, while 10% said they had tried to outdo other parents.

However, with lockdown measures putting a damper on birthday plans, one in five parents admitted they would rather cancel their child’s celebration than scale it back.

A third (32%) would reschedule to a later date, while only 16% say they would attempt to throw a ‘virtual’ party for their kids over a video app.

Pingit director Clare Francis said: “We have seen a noticeable trend in Pingit customers naming savings ‘jars’ after birthday parties.

“And it is clear the UK is spending big when it comes to celebrating their children’s big day.

“Being a mum myself, I understand how much you can end up splashing out before you know it.”

