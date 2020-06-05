Alicia Silverstone says she has baths with son, 9, as it's 'nourishing and comforting'

5 June 2020, 15:54

The star is a mum-of-one
The star is a mum-of-one. Picture: Getty/Instagram @aliciasilverstone

The Clueless star opened up about her time in lockdown in a recent interview.

Actress Alicia Silverstone has revealed in a recent interview that she has baths with her son while in lockdown.

The Clueless star, 43, has said that she enjoys baths as she finds them "comforting".

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls after they mum-shame her for letting Rex eat lipstick

During the new interview, the Hollywood star discussed what she'd been up to during the coronavirus pandemic and gave readers an insight into her home life with son Bear Blu.

Alicia shares her son with Christopher Jarecki, her ex-husband whom she divorced back in 2018.

As well as practicing her cooking and also taking long walks, she told The New York Times that she's been "finding activities" to do with her nine-year-old son.

Alicia said: "My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting.” she said.

Alicia played Cher in Clueless, the 90s hit film
Alicia played Cher in Clueless, the 90s hit film. Picture: YouTube

She and Bear Blu are very close and Alicia often posts lovely pictures of them together on social media.

Reflecting upon the success of Clueless as part of this new interview, the star also added: “It’s generational. The people that were watching it when it came out have shared it with their children, and so it just keeps going and keeps living.

“I don’t know why that happens to some movies and others it doesn’t, but I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Primary schools are opening today

New uniform rules and parents banned from ‘nattering’ at gates as primary schools in England reopen today

News

Lidl has launched their kids' outdoor play range

Lidl launches new children’s outdoor play range - including £35 bouncy castle
YouTuber Myka Stauffer released a lengthy YouTube video

YouTuber Myka Stauffer explains decision to ‘rehome’ her autistic son two years after she adopted him
This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags
Britain's Best Parent? starts on Thursday 28 May

What is Channel 4 show Britain's Best Parent? and who is host Anita Rani?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Chester Zoo campaign raises over £1.8million to save zoo amid coronavirus pandemic

Chester Zoo campaign raises over £1.8million to save zoo amid coronavirus pandemic

News

This is where you can buy face masks on the high street

Where can I buy face masks and coverings on the high street?

News

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Friends and family could meet in 'social bubbles'

Brits could safely hug friends and family again soon in 'social bubbles', experts say

News

Gyms are planning how they can safely reopen later in the year

PureGym and Total Fitness reveal health and safety plans for when they reopen

News

Liam Fox is married to fellow actor Jo Hudson

Who is Emmerdale actor Liam Fox’s wife Jo Hudson?

TV & Movies