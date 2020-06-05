Alicia Silverstone says she has baths with son, 9, as it's 'nourishing and comforting'

The star is a mum-of-one. Picture: Getty/Instagram @aliciasilverstone

The Clueless star opened up about her time in lockdown in a recent interview.

Actress Alicia Silverstone has revealed in a recent interview that she has baths with her son while in lockdown.

The Clueless star, 43, has said that she enjoys baths as she finds them "comforting".

During the new interview, the Hollywood star discussed what she'd been up to during the coronavirus pandemic and gave readers an insight into her home life with son Bear Blu.

Alicia shares her son with Christopher Jarecki, her ex-husband whom she divorced back in 2018.

As well as practicing her cooking and also taking long walks, she told The New York Times that she's been "finding activities" to do with her nine-year-old son.

Alicia said: "My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting.” she said.

Alicia played Cher in Clueless, the 90s hit film. Picture: YouTube

She and Bear Blu are very close and Alicia often posts lovely pictures of them together on social media.

Reflecting upon the success of Clueless as part of this new interview, the star also added: “It’s generational. The people that were watching it when it came out have shared it with their children, and so it just keeps going and keeps living.

“I don’t know why that happens to some movies and others it doesn’t, but I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”