Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she shares difficult fertility journey

13 April 2023, 08:18

Vicky Pattinson opens up about her mental health in our new 'No Filter' series

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has opened up about her difficult journey to becoming a mum.

Vicky Pattison shared a very honest Instagram post this week, opening up about her fertility journey.

The Geordie Shore started the process of freezing her eggs last year, preparing for her future with fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

However, earlier this year, Vicky was told by doctors that her ovarian cyst meant she would have to pause her parenting journey.

Luckily there was some good news when she visited the fertility clinic on Wednesday when she was told the cyst had disappeared.

Vicky Pattison shared an update on her fertility journey
Vicky Pattison shared an update on her fertility journey. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the update with her fans, Vicky broke down in tears as she revealed her hormone treatment will resume immediately.

Alongside a candid photo of herself breaking down, Vicky wrote: "For those of you who've been following my egg freezing journey, you'll know that at the start of the year we had a bit of a set back in the form of an ovarian cyst.

“Meaning we couldn't move forward with the process until it was gone. And then, at today's scan we found out that the cyst had gone and we are finally able to take our next steps to becoming parents one day.”

Vicky went on to say she’s been ‘feeling absolutely every single emotion’ over the last couple of days, continuing: “I was completely over the moon but now all the nerves and anxiety that I was running on have left my body... I'm just knackered."

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan got engaged last year
Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

Vicky and Ercan are starting their parenting journey ‘straight away’, with Vicky assuring her fan she’ll be ‘as honest and open’ as she can be.

“But please bear with me,” she continued, adding: “I don't know how this next couple of weeks will affect me and at times I might find it all a bit overwhelming."

She finished the post off by writing: “I just wanted to put this post up, as I've had so many lovely messages and I didn't want anyone to mistake my silence for bad news.

“We are happy, grateful and a little bit apprehensive but ultimately really excited to take these next steps towards growing our family together ✨

“Sending you all loads of love. And to anyone else who isn't quite where they thought they'd be with their fertility journey I just wanted to send you love, light and positivity 💕🥹”

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Dr Alex George writing: "Always wishing you well and sending love amazing human x".

Lisa Snowdon said: "This is AMAZING my love", while her fiancé Ercan added: “Love you ❤️.”

Vicky and Ercan got engaged last year after he proposed during a romantic getaway in Dubai.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Joe's baby daughter appeared to be hanging from a pull-up bar in California.

Joe Wicks divides fans with new photo of baby daughter Leni

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's incredible refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

The Married at First Sight Australia 2023 reunion was shocking

Married at First Sight Australia reunion 2023: Everything that happened at the last dinner party

TV & Movies

Justin Burton's death was confirmed during heartbreaking scenes this week.

Hollyoaks fans furious as Justin Burton is killed off in shock death twist

Hollyoaks

Love Island 2023 is back on this summer

When is Love Island summer 2023 on?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Michelin-star chef Paul busted the pasta myth on TikTok.

Michelin-star chef shares major pasta mistake people always make

Food & Drink

The supermarket is launching 'Nectar Prices' on a whole host of products.

Sainsbury's makes major Nectar card change to rival Tesco

Lifestyle

A warning has been issued to drivers at risk of a £200 fine when the UK alert system sounds.

Motorists could face £200 fine when government alert sounds

Lifestyle

The Tate family tree explained ahead of Emmerdale twist

Emmerdale: Tate family tree explained

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Inside Love Island stars Liam Reardon and Millie Court's secret reunion

Jo O'Meara confessed she was "heartbroken" over the loss of her close friend Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara "devastated" over death of bandmate Paul Cattermole

Celebrities

Fans were left in tears by the sweet nod to Paul O'Grady's adoration of animals.

Paul O'Grady fans in tears over touching For the Love of Dogs tribute

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt made a huge mistake on Monday night.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt shock affair revealed ahead of 'explosive' twist

TV & Movies

One viewer described the brawl as "the worst rumble in history".

Beyond Paradise fight scene sparks hilarious reaction from viewers

TV & Movies

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new home on Instagram

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible lounge as couple show off new sofa

A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Expert explains why you should switch seats if a fellow passenger asks

Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver has shared new photos from his vowel renewal

Inside Jamie Oliver's lavish vow renewal to wife Jools after 23 years

Stacey Solomon has said she felt awkward sharing photos from her holiday

Stacey Solomon admits she felt 'worried' sharing snaps from 'super expensive' family holiday
A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for.

Man praised for telling train passenger to move from seat he purchased

Lifestyle