Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she shares difficult fertility journey

By Naomi Bartram

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has opened up about her difficult journey to becoming a mum.

Vicky Pattison shared a very honest Instagram post this week, opening up about her fertility journey.

The Geordie Shore started the process of freezing her eggs last year, preparing for her future with fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

However, earlier this year, Vicky was told by doctors that her ovarian cyst meant she would have to pause her parenting journey.

Luckily there was some good news when she visited the fertility clinic on Wednesday when she was told the cyst had disappeared.

Vicky Pattison shared an update on her fertility journey. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the update with her fans, Vicky broke down in tears as she revealed her hormone treatment will resume immediately.

Alongside a candid photo of herself breaking down, Vicky wrote: "For those of you who've been following my egg freezing journey, you'll know that at the start of the year we had a bit of a set back in the form of an ovarian cyst.

“Meaning we couldn't move forward with the process until it was gone. And then, at today's scan we found out that the cyst had gone and we are finally able to take our next steps to becoming parents one day.”

Vicky went on to say she’s been ‘feeling absolutely every single emotion’ over the last couple of days, continuing: “I was completely over the moon but now all the nerves and anxiety that I was running on have left my body... I'm just knackered."

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

Vicky and Ercan are starting their parenting journey ‘straight away’, with Vicky assuring her fan she’ll be ‘as honest and open’ as she can be.

“But please bear with me,” she continued, adding: “I don't know how this next couple of weeks will affect me and at times I might find it all a bit overwhelming."

She finished the post off by writing: “I just wanted to put this post up, as I've had so many lovely messages and I didn't want anyone to mistake my silence for bad news.

“We are happy, grateful and a little bit apprehensive but ultimately really excited to take these next steps towards growing our family together ✨

“Sending you all loads of love. And to anyone else who isn't quite where they thought they'd be with their fertility journey I just wanted to send you love, light and positivity 💕🥹”

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Dr Alex George writing: "Always wishing you well and sending love amazing human x".

Lisa Snowdon said: "This is AMAZING my love", while her fiancé Ercan added: “Love you ❤️.”

Vicky and Ercan got engaged last year after he proposed during a romantic getaway in Dubai.