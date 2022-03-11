Exclusive

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

By Naomi Bartram

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her mental health struggles on Heart's brand new series 'No Filter'.

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her journey to loving herself in a candid new chat.

Speaking to Heart exclusively as part of our 'No Filter' series, the former Geordie Shore star said that she often needs time away from work and social media to focus on herself.

“You have to give your body and your mind a chance to recuperate so you can be that bright shiny, brilliant version of you,” Vicky said.

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about life in the spotlight. Picture: Alamy

“Social media is so readily available, we have constant images of perceived perfection so it's difficult to love the skin you're in, to accept your flaws and to look in the mirror every morning and, rather than tear yourself apart, big yourself up.”

She went on to admit that some days it's harder to find peace with herself, adding: “When you haven't slept well, and you miss your mum, and your dogs have been biting your hand for a walk since four in the morning, it's so difficult to love yourself unconditionally.

“We’re completely conditioned not to. When we’re unhappy, when we don't like what we see, we’re a marketer’s dream.”

Vicky Pattison joined Geordie Shore in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Vicky started her career on Geordie Shore all the way back in 2011, before she went on to star on reality shows such as Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Dinner Date.

In 2015, the star went on to win the 15th series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity before she joined shows such as Loose Women and This Morning.

Despite working hard for an incredible life, Vicky told us she felt like she ‘lost herself’ at many moments along the way, and became a ‘caricature’.

“I was this person I thought everyone wanted me to be, loud and opinionated and sassy and strong,” she said, continuing: “Actually nobody is like that all the time and it was really draining.”

Vicky Pattison is newly engaged to Ercan Ramadan. Picture: Instagram

After finding a life coach, Vicky said she is now able to prioritise her mental health and step away from work to spend time with her family and fiancé Ercan Ramadan.

Giving one last piece of advice to anyone struggling with their own mental health, Vicky said it’s important to remember to focus on your own wellbeing.

“You just need to remember that all those things you think you hate about yourself, they're not there, they are not true.

“They’re what other people have tried to condition you to believe. You are fabulously flawed, unique and perfect in your own way and once you believe that, once you accept your own potential, the sky is just the limit.

"You can do anything and that's pretty exciting isn’t it?”