Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle

Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb campmate Tulisa has spoken about her plastic surgery and Bell's Palsy diagnosis.

N-Dubz singer Tulisa entered the I'm A Celeb jungle in style, and despite being a hit with viewers, talk quickly turned to the singer's appearance.

While sharing the camp with Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Danny Jones and more, the former X-Factor judge has opened up about her impressive musical portfolio and TV career.

The 36-year-old has also been candid about her recent health woes, including her Bell's Palsy diagnosis and the way cosmetic surgery has impacted her facial structure.

With fans now looking to see what Tulisa looked like before her cosmetic procedures, here is everything she has said about her plastic surgery, including whether she has had fillers and a nose job.

Tulisa has spoken about having surgery. Picture: ITV

Has Tulisa had cosmetic surgery?

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa has opened up about having filler, telling The Independent in 2014: "Yes, I've had my lips done, and I'm happy with my lips. And I also had a tiny bit of filler in my cheeks.

"Pictures of me where my face was swelling, I had water retention where you have filler your face draws up a load of water. So my face began to swell like a balloon. And this is when people thought I'd had surgery and said, 'what's she done? She's ruined her face'."

Has Tulisa had a nose job?

N-Dubz singer Tulisa has spoken out in the past regarding rumours she had a nose job, telling The Independent in the same interview: "It really bugs me when people say I've had a nose job. That's just make-up. Can you see the shading there?

"So losing a stone, filler in my cheeks, my lips done and the contouring – and people do think, ‘oh gosh, you look so different’. But I'm happy with it."

Tulisa gained fame as part of N-Dubz. Picture: Alamy

Does Tulisa have Bell's Palsy?

Whilst many people have commented on Tulisa's appearance, the singer has revealed that her looks have been impacted by Bell's Palsy.

Speaking on Olivia Attwood's So Wrong, It's Right podcast, Tulisa opened up about her first ever Bell's Palsy attack, stating: "When I was about 24, I had my first Bell's Palsy attack.

"So I sat at home and I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped – eye, everything. I couldn't move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn't go out, I just hid in the house."

The 36-year-old also explained that she had "three chronically infected cysts" which ended up popping during an "explorative operation."

She continued: "As I was coming to the end of the seven months, my face is still not right… I would go and get fillers to try and balance out the symmetry."

Pointing to her face, Tulisa explained: "So I’d be like right, if you put some in that cheek to match the swelling on that cheek and then if you put some here to lift this up so my lip isn’t down there."

Tulisa has admitted having lip fillers. Picture: Alamy

The TV star continued: "It was scary, and then what happened was because I had this low-level swelling, I then dissolved all the filler and I would match the inflammation by putting filler in the other side.

"So you have this side swollen and this side is filler to match to the swelling.

"This went up all the way up until this year, so even when I was doing the N-Dubz run, it was at its worst, I constantly felt like my cheek was on fire."

Tulisa continued: "I had good days and bad days and I’d also on some days take steroids which would bring it down, so you might see an interview and I look normal and then you see another interview and it’s like ‘what the hell is going on with her face’."

Tulisa's appearance has been talked about online since appearing on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on this experience, Tulisa told Lorraine: "I went through stages, I had an allergic reaction to something, and then it took me a while to get rid of it.

"I still get fillers in my lips, so it's all about maintaining. I'm happy with it now. That's where you're giving yourself a spruce."

What is Bell's Palsy?

According to the NHS website states: "Bell's palsy is temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects 1 side of the face. Treatment with steroids can help and most people get better within 6 months."