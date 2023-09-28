Stacey Solomon hits back after being cruelly mum-shamed over kids’ dinner

28 September 2023, 15:26

Stacey Solomon responds to troll over her dinner plans

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon posted an Instagram Story which has divided opinion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 33, has hit back after she was cruelly shamed for giving her young children soup for dinner.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter posted a sweet Instagram Story of her picking tomatoes with her children to make some tasty tomato soup. However the Bricking It host then received a negative comment from one of her followers which read: "So you fed your kids a bowl of tomato soup for dinner? Wow."

This then led Stacey to hit back at the mum-shamers, posting a defiant Instagram story defending herself.

The NTA nominee said: "Sometimes my messages at night really bring me joy. Don’t worry Wilma, I didn’t give my kids just a ladle of soup each and then send them up to bed."

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers
Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey continued: "That was just a starter and then we had dinner after – they were Rex’s tomatoes so we were really excited about them.

"We had a really nice Hello Fresh after, Joe made us dinner, we had loaded wedges and I filmed the before and after, so we had Hello Fresh and a ladle of soup so don’t panic."

Stacey Solomon posted an Instagram Story of her making tomato soup with her children
Stacey Solomon posted an Instagram Story of her making tomato soup with her children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Fans were quick to jump to Stacey's defence, flooding the influencer's inbox with positive messages.

In response to the overwhelming support, Stacey sent a video of thanks to her followers.

She said: "I love you lot so much. I'm reading all your messages people are just weird because I would 100% legitimately have a bowl of soup and a slice of bread for dinner."

Watch Stacey respond to the online criticism here:

Stacey Solomon talks her online trolls

This isn't the first time Stacey has been mum-shamed for her food choices.

Earlier this month she posted a cute video of her making a halloween-themed recipe which she believed was suitable for young children.

However, her followers were quick to message the TV star to let her know that the large marshmallows she chose would be dangerous for young children.

Stacey made a marshmallow snack that caused controversy
Stacey made a marshmallow snack that caused controversy. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey then posted a disclaimer video in which she replied to the messages of concern.

She said: "A few of you have messaged me and said 'oh like some of the younger children can't chew big marshmallows properly so they can be dangerous.'

"So I just thought I'd come on and say if you don't think that your little one can handle big marshmallows, don't give it to them, just swap it out for a small one.

"I've always given mine big marshmallows which is probably really wrong but I didn't know they were a risk or a hazard. I've always toasted them on the fires and stuff like that."

Stacey Solomon often posts cookery videos with her children
Stacey Solomon often posts cookery videos with her children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey is mother to four-year-old Rex, one-year-old Rose and seven-month old Belle whom she shares with her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash.

The social media favourite is also mum to 15-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.

Stacey and Joe first met back in 2010 and were married last year at their family home, Pickle Cottage.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Mrs Hinch

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spend quality time with blended family as relationship grows

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spend quality time with blended family as relationship grows
Hannah Spearritt was a member of S Club

Hannah Spearritt confirmed for Dancing On Ice after quitting S Club tour

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he's incompatible with Shona but got 'lost in lust'

Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he got 'lost in lust' with incompatible Shona

This is where all the past Great British Bake Off winners are now.

All The Great British Bake Off winners: Where they are now?

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood has been a favourite on our TV screens for years

Paul Hollywood facts: Age, wife and children revealed

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is back for 2023 – here’s all you need to know.

When is Extra Slice on? Who's hosting The Bake Off Spin-Off

TV & Movies

Prue Leith is a judge on The Great British Bake Off

Prue Leith facts: Age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Stacey Solomon posted a heartwarming update on her daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon left 'crying' after daughter Belle makes huge milestone

The money expert explained his key tips to slash bills.

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts share top gas and electricity bill tips for 2023

Money

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford and her family have gone on their 19th holiday in 21 months

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys 19th holiday in 21 months

Sue Radford and Noel Radford are TV stars

Inside Sue and Noel Radford's romance: When they met and how long they've been married

Brad told Shona he had developed "deep" feelings for her.

Married at First Sight fans stunned as Brad admits he's 'in love' with Shona

Married at First Sight