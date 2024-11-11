I'm A Celebrity 2024 stars Tulisa, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall arrive in Australia

Alan Hasall, Tulisa, GK Barry and Danny Jones have landed in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity! Picture: Shutterstock / ITV

By Alice Dear

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 line-up is beginning to arrive in Australia, ahead of the series start date this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, is just around the corner, and after it was 'confirmed' in the press which famous faces are in this year's line-up, some of them have now been pictured arriving in Australia.

Tulisa, Danny Jones, GK Barry and Alan Hasall were photographed touching down in Australia on Monday, 11th November, with their appearance Down Under confirming their place in the jungle.

The stars, however, were not giving anything away and used a variety of excuses as to why they were in Australia; from golfing, to recording a solo album and even just "looking for a McDonald's."

Tulisa was pictured arriving in Australia ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

N-Dubz band-member and former X Factor judge Tulsia kept a low profile at the airport, dressing in a grey hoodie, a baseball cap and wearing a black face mask over her mouth.

The 36-year-old was questioned by photographers over her reasons for being in Australia, to which she said: "Any McDonald’s round here? Can’t go wrong with a Big Mac can ya?"

She added: "I’m not saying nothing, I hope you all have a lovely day though."

McFly's Danny Jones was beaming as he arrived in Australia, telling the press he was in the country to 'record a solo album'. Picture: Shutterstock

McFly bandmate Danny Jones was all smiles as he landed in Australia, wearing an Oasis t-shirt and sunglasses, beaming for the cameras as he insisted her was in Oz for recording purposes.

He told The Sun: "The McFly boys don’t know it, I’m here to do a solo album. They think I’m out here doing other things, but I’m here to do a solo album.”

Danny was joined on his flight by 2023's King of the Jungle Sam Thompson as well as Joel Dommett and Kemi Rogers, who are presenting I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked this year.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmate Alan Hasall flew into Australia ahead of his time in the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, famous for playing Tyrone for over two decades, said that he was in Australia to play golf.

He said: "I’m just here to play golf. That’s all I’m here for. I don’t know what all this is. Just a bit of golf for me."

So, where are his golf clubs? Alan joked that they “have been taken straight to the hotel”.

GK Barry kept a low profile as she flew into Australia, keeping tight-lipped about I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

Internet sensation GK Barry was also papped getting off her flight from the UK, wearing her long blonde hair down with a black and white hoodie and sunglasses.

We're yet to see the other contestants of this year's I'm A Celebrity arrive at the airport, but the full line-up includes:

Danny Jones

Coleen Rooney

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Dean McCullough

Tulisa

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Maura Higgins

Rev Richard Coles

GK Barry

Read more: How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Read more: I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

Read more: Why Ant and Dec cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials