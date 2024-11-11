I'm A Celebrity 2024 stars Tulisa, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall arrive in Australia
11 November 2024, 14:02 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 16:03
The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 line-up is beginning to arrive in Australia, ahead of the series start date this weekend.
Listen to this article
I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, is just around the corner, and after it was 'confirmed' in the press which famous faces are in this year's line-up, some of them have now been pictured arriving in Australia.
Tulisa, Danny Jones, GK Barry and Alan Hasall were photographed touching down in Australia on Monday, 11th November, with their appearance Down Under confirming their place in the jungle.
The stars, however, were not giving anything away and used a variety of excuses as to why they were in Australia; from golfing, to recording a solo album and even just "looking for a McDonald's."
N-Dubz band-member and former X Factor judge Tulsia kept a low profile at the airport, dressing in a grey hoodie, a baseball cap and wearing a black face mask over her mouth.
The 36-year-old was questioned by photographers over her reasons for being in Australia, to which she said: "Any McDonald’s round here? Can’t go wrong with a Big Mac can ya?"
- Read more: I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars 'confirmed' to enter jungle
- Read more: When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?
- Read more: Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield
She added: "I’m not saying nothing, I hope you all have a lovely day though."
McFly bandmate Danny Jones was all smiles as he landed in Australia, wearing an Oasis t-shirt and sunglasses, beaming for the cameras as he insisted her was in Oz for recording purposes.
He told The Sun: "The McFly boys don’t know it, I’m here to do a solo album. They think I’m out here doing other things, but I’m here to do a solo album.”
Danny was joined on his flight by 2023's King of the Jungle Sam Thompson as well as Joel Dommett and Kemi Rogers, who are presenting I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked this year.
Meanwhile, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, famous for playing Tyrone for over two decades, said that he was in Australia to play golf.
He said: "I’m just here to play golf. That’s all I’m here for. I don’t know what all this is. Just a bit of golf for me."
So, where are his golf clubs? Alan joked that they “have been taken straight to the hotel”.
Internet sensation GK Barry was also papped getting off her flight from the UK, wearing her long blonde hair down with a black and white hoodie and sunglasses.
We're yet to see the other contestants of this year's I'm A Celebrity arrive at the airport, but the full line-up includes:
- Danny Jones
- Coleen Rooney
- Oti Mabuse
- Jane Moore
- Dean McCullough
- Tulisa
- Barry McGuigan
- Melvin Odoom
- Alan Halsall
- Maura Higgins
- Rev Richard Coles
- GK Barry
Read more: How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?
Read more: I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time
Read more: Why Ant and Dec cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials