How to apply for The Traitors season 4

Do you have what it takes to play The Traitors? Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

TV bosses are on the hunt for fresh blood – here's how to apply for The Traitors season 4.

Fancy yourself as a Faithful? Or do you think you could turn tricks as a Traitor? It could be time to find out as BBC bosses have revealed they are on the hunt for a fresh batch of contestants to take part in The Traitors season 4.

As series three continues to thrill audiences with its chilling games, shocking murders and tense banishments, telly execs are currently selecting the next cohort of victims – and the deadline is looming.

Could you face host Claudia Winkleman dragging you to creepy missions while getting backstabbed by your nearest and dearest in a Scottish castle?

If you answered yes and you want to take part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery, here's everything you need to know.

TV bosses are recruiting for series 4 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

How to apply for The Traitors season 4

Whether you rate yourself as a trustworthy Faithful or you want to pull the wool over people's eyes as a Traitor, the application process remains the same.

TV producers are looking for 'fun, smart and strategic' contestants who are laser-focused on playing the game and may already have a strategy up their sleeve.

There's a straightforward form to fill out here, but also some juicy questions to reveal exactly what kind of game player you might be.

Would you buckle under the pressure? Picture: BBC

What questions do The Traitors producers ask?

Here's a taster:

- If given the choice, would you choose to be a ‘Traitor’ or a ‘Faithful’?

- Why? Whilst we have asked your preference, please note that if selected to take part, we will determine, in our sole discretion, who will be a Traitor or a Faithful.

- What is the best lie you have ever told? Did you get away with it?

- Are you good at keeping secrets - what is the biggest one you’ve kept?

- Are you more likely to make a decision based on your head or heart? Why?

- If you were to win, what would you do with the prize money?

Are you a Faithful or a Traitor? Picture: BBC

When is the deadline for applications?

The closing date to apply for series 4 of The Traitors is 9th February 2025.

Applications close on 9th February 2025. Picture: BBC

What are the rules for applying?

Aside from being open to betraying every single one of your teammates for the prize pot:

- You must be over 18

- You must have the right to legally reside in the UK

- You must be available to take part in the programme for up to 4 weeks currently anticipated to be in Spring/Summer 2025