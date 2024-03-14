Kate Garraway issues response to trolls who criticised new Derek documentary

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story will be released later this month. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Kate Garraway has opened up on the importance of sharing this documentary following the death of her husband Derek Draper amid cruel responses online.

Kate Garraway, 56, has responded to trolls who criticised her decision to release a new documentary about her late husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's latest film is titled Kate Garraway: Derek's Story and will focus on giving Derek a voice, with the project being released on ITV later this month.

Speaking on GMB on Thursday morning, Kate explained that this documentary had been Derek's idea before his death and that he was passionate about telling his story himself and sharing it with the world.

While on the show, Kate also responded to cruel comments she had received online about the release for the third documentary, and offered an explanation of why this one was so important to share.

Kate Garraway emotionally revealed why this new documentary is so important to her and Derek. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, Kate said: "I've had a few comments on Twitter saying 'oh for goodness sake what now?' And I knew that would happen because people don't understand and haven't been through the situation, maybe, that Derek experienced and millions of other do across the country."

When Ed told Kate to "ignore the hate," she continued to reflect: "I get a huge amount of love...people have their views and their free to express them I just knew that some people would say that, but the millions more that it will help, it felt like the right thing to do."

Derek Draper wanted to tell his own story, and will in the third documentary from the family. Picture: Kate Garraway / Instagram

Earlier on the show, Kate revealed how the idea behind the new documentary came from Derek back in 2023 when he asked her if they were going to make a third following Kate Garraway: Finding Derek in 2021 and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek in 2022.

While Kate said the documentary was 90 per cent finished when Derek's health took a turn for the worse, she admitted that his unexpected death meant they couldn't film everything they wanted to.

She also explained how she was unsure about whether this was the right time to be sharing the documentary, telling viewers that it has been a "painful process" for her and their family, but that she wanted to honour Derek's wishes.

Kate said that Derek always wanted a "just society" and for her to continue to give patients and carers a voice, saying: "Carers have a voice through him."

Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy laid Derek to rest earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Derek Draper died on 3rd January 2024 after a four-year battle with health complications caused by Covid-19 which he contracted at the peak of the pandemic.

In December 2023, the political lobbyist and psychotherapist suffered a cardiac arrest and died just weeks later.