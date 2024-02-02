Derek Draper funeral sees Kate Garraway and children say emotional goodbye

Kate Garraway was joined by family and friends as she laid her beloved husband Derek Draper to rest. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Alice Dear

Kate Garraway and her children Darcy and Billy were joined by family and friends as they laid beloved husband and father Derek Draper to rest.

Kate Garraway, 56, was joined by friends and family on Friday 2nd February for the funeral of her husband Derek Draper, who died on 3rd January after a four-year battle with Covid.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was pictured outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Primrose Hill on Friday morning alongside the two children she shares with Derek; Billy, 14, and Darcey, 17.

The funeral for Derek, who died at the age of 56-years-old, took place in the same church he wed Kate in almost 20 years ago.

As the coffin arrived, Derek and Kate's daughter Darcey took on the roll of a pallbearer, carrying her father's coffin into the church alongside other members of the family.

Kate Garraway is joined by her children Darcey and Billy at Derek Draper's funeral. Picture: Alamy

The flowers placed on the coffin were white and purple roses with messages from loved ones. Darcey's read: "I love you with all my heart. Darcey," while Billy's wrote: "I love you Dad. Your son Billy."

Kate was supported by family and friends, as well as her TV colleagues including Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Lorraine Kelly, Robert Rinder, Fiona Phillips, Laura Tobin and Alex Bereford.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper's daughter Darcey helped carry the coffin into the church. Picture: Getty / Alamy

Sir Elton John was also pictured arriving at the funeral with his husband David Furnish, using a walking stick to support himself on his way into the building.

Politicians including Labour leader Sir Keir Starker and former Prime Minister Tony Blair were also in attendance at the funeral.

Elton John and his husband David Furnish arrive at the funeral of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Derek passed away on 3rd January 2024, with Kate confirming the tragic news to fans on social media where she wrote: "As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Derek fell very ill with coronavirus during the peak of the pandemic, and battled with the health impacts for four years with his dedicated wife Kate by his side.

In December 2023, Derek was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack and died weeks later.