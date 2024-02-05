Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking question daughter Darcey asked during Derek's final moments

5 February 2024, 12:12

Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper
Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Garraway has said how 'proud' she is of her two children Darcey and Billy following the death of their father Derek Draper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Garraway, 56, has revealed the heartbreaking question her daughter, Darcey, asked during father and husband Derek Draper's final moments.

The Good Morning Britain presenter returned to the show on Monday morning for the first time since Derek's death where she reflected on the loss of her beloved husband and the funeral which took place last week.

The TV star, who was married to Derek for just under 20 years, broke down on the show as she explained how 17-year-old Darcey asked her how she was in the moments they found out he was going to die.

Speaking on the show, Kate revealed that when she was told by medical professionals that Derek was not going to last the day, she had to convey this news to Darcey and Billy.

Kate Garraway became emotional as she spoke to Good Morning Britain about her husband Derek Draper's final moments
Kate Garraway became emotional as she spoke to Good Morning Britain about her husband Derek Draper's final moments. Picture: ITV

Kate said: "When I was with Derek when they said 'this has happened and we don't think he's going to last the day', I thought 'I have to tell the children' and get them close to him and me.

"I sort of said it very factually and at the end I asked if they had any questions and the first thing Darcey said was 'how are you mum?'"

"That took my breath away," Kate went on: "I said 'gosh, that's a very very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it,' because what an extraordinary thing."

Watch the interview here:

Kate Garraway reveals details of husband Derek Draper’s final moments

Kate went on to reveal that her and Derek's son Billy also showed his caring personality during this heartbreaking time.

She said: "When he did pass, I was actually on my own with him and came out of the room and told the children he had, and I said 'Dad has actually gone,' and Billy said 'I'm sorry mum.'"

Kate went on to share how proud she was of her two children for becoming such caring young people during a difficult time.

"I just thought my goodness, they've really taken on board a caring role, and I'm so proud of them for that," she said.

Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy put on a united front as they arrived at the church in Primrose Hill on Friday for the funeral of Derek Draper
Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy put on a united front as they arrived at the church in Primrose Hill on Friday for the funeral of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Derek Draper died on 3rd January 2024 after a four year battle with health complications caused by Covid-19.

The political lobbyist and psychotherapist caught the virus during the peak of the pandemic, and was left with life-changing health issues which caused him to remain in hospital for just over a year.

He eventually was able to return home where his beloved wife Kate cared for him, alongside a team of dedicated professional carers. However, in December 2023, Derek suffered a cardiac arrest and died just weeks later.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper smile

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper's relationship explained

Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed?

The Masked Singer's Eiffel Tower 'named' by fans who are convinced of identity

Jonnie Irwin with his wife Jessica Holmes and sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin leaves heartbreaking message to his children before death

Celine Dion with Taylor Swift at the Grammys

Celine Dion makes surprise Grammys appearance amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife Jessica Holmes and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Celebrities

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway put on a brave face as she laid her beloved husband to rest in London on Friday

How Kate Garraway paid tribute to husband Derek Draper with subtle detail at funeral

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars villa and Maya Jama

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed? Location details revealed

Kate Garraway was joined by family and friends as she laid her beloved husband Derek Draper to rest

Derek Draper funeral sees Kate Garraway and children say emotional goodbye

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

The Apprentice will return in 2024.

Who are The Apprentice 2024 candidates? Meet the season 18 contestants

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides? Their feud explained

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a collection of royal homes

Where do Kate Middleton and Prince William live? A look at their family home

Clarkson's Farm series three will be released onto Amazon Prime Video in May 2024

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date, cast and location

Anton Danyluk fans have been wondering how tall he is

How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

TV & Movies

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars finish and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Kaz Kawmi and Love Island Movie Night title card

When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies