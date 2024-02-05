Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking question daughter Darcey asked during Derek's final moments

Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Alice Dear

Kate Garraway has said how 'proud' she is of her two children Darcey and Billy following the death of their father Derek Draper.

Kate Garraway, 56, has revealed the heartbreaking question her daughter, Darcey, asked during father and husband Derek Draper's final moments.

The Good Morning Britain presenter returned to the show on Monday morning for the first time since Derek's death where she reflected on the loss of her beloved husband and the funeral which took place last week.

The TV star, who was married to Derek for just under 20 years, broke down on the show as she explained how 17-year-old Darcey asked her how she was in the moments they found out he was going to die.

Speaking on the show, Kate revealed that when she was told by medical professionals that Derek was not going to last the day, she had to convey this news to Darcey and Billy.

Kate Garraway became emotional as she spoke to Good Morning Britain about her husband Derek Draper's final moments. Picture: ITV

Kate said: "When I was with Derek when they said 'this has happened and we don't think he's going to last the day', I thought 'I have to tell the children' and get them close to him and me.

"I sort of said it very factually and at the end I asked if they had any questions and the first thing Darcey said was 'how are you mum?'"

"That took my breath away," Kate went on: "I said 'gosh, that's a very very lovely question Darcey, thank you for asking it,' because what an extraordinary thing."

Kate went on to reveal that her and Derek's son Billy also showed his caring personality during this heartbreaking time.

She said: "When he did pass, I was actually on my own with him and came out of the room and told the children he had, and I said 'Dad has actually gone,' and Billy said 'I'm sorry mum.'"

Kate went on to share how proud she was of her two children for becoming such caring young people during a difficult time.

"I just thought my goodness, they've really taken on board a caring role, and I'm so proud of them for that," she said.

Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy put on a united front as they arrived at the church in Primrose Hill on Friday for the funeral of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Derek Draper died on 3rd January 2024 after a four year battle with health complications caused by Covid-19.

The political lobbyist and psychotherapist caught the virus during the peak of the pandemic, and was left with life-changing health issues which caused him to remain in hospital for just over a year.

He eventually was able to return home where his beloved wife Kate cared for him, alongside a team of dedicated professional carers. However, in December 2023, Derek suffered a cardiac arrest and died just weeks later.