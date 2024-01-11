Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

11 January 2024, 10:47

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper
Ben Shephard gave fans an update on how Kate Garraway is feeling following the death of her husband Derek Draper. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Kate Garraway has given her Good Morning Britain colleagues an update on how she is doing.

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has revealed Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Appearing on the show for the first time since Derek's death was announced, Ben disclosed that he had spoken to Kate yesterday.

The GMB presenter began: "It is the first time I have been on since sadly we heard of Derek's passing last Friday."

Ben continued: "I spoke to Kate last night. She again reiterated what she said on Monday which is a huge, huge thank you to everybody who sent her and her family a message."

Ben Shephard speaks on Good Morning Britain
Ben Shephard revealed he had spoken to Kate Garraway following the death of her husband Derek. Picture: ITV

Ben went on to explain how Kate is feeling at this time, stating: "She said she is sort of in a strange bubble of her own numbness of grief at the moment. Her, Billy and Darcy are hunkering down together.

"Her amazing mum and dad have been with them who are just remarkable. She wanted everyone to know she will be back as soon as she can.

"There in the next stages of working out what happens. There is a lot of admin to do when you lose somebody."

Watch Ben Shephard discuss Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain:

Ben Shepherd gives update on Kate Garraway on GMB

This latest update comes after Kate issued a statement in which she thanked the public for their 'wonderful messages' following the death of Derek.

Her emotional letter began: "Hello everyone. Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages that you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy and all of Derek's family. They are an extraordinary comfort and I'm so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at a time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating."

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway smile at the camera
Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, passed away last week. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Kate continued: "And that is the wonderful thing isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family, that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life knowing we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too."

"I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight for each other and for those who can't fight for themselves.

"And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come."

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured with their children Darcey and Billy
Derek Draper and Kate Garraway share two children together, Darcey and Billy. Picture: Alamy

Kate added: "I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again."I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful that we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself or have done in the past, I send love and support for you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcey and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle.

"I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate."

Derek Draper and his wife Kate Garraway pictured smiling
Derek Draper had a close relationship with his wife Kate Garraway. Picture: Alamy

Kate and Derek married in 2005 and welcomed their daughter Darcey in 2006, and son Billy in 2009.

Derek was a staunch supporter of Kate during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019, often appearing on television with their children.

In 2020 Derek contracted COVID-19 and was placed in a medically-induced coma before being released from hospital in April 2021.

After returning home, Derek and Kate took part in various TV programmes which documented the former lobbyist's health. Their shows, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, left fans in tears as they showed the realities of caring for a seriously ill loved one.

Derek Draper and his children Billy and Darcey appear on a TV show
Derek Draper appeared on TV when his wife Kate Garraway was in I'm A Celebrity. Pictured here with their children Billy and Darcey. Picture: ITV

Derek's health worsened in December 2023 when it was reported he had suffered a heart attack.

Kate and her children spent Christmas with Derek in hospital, before the TV presenter announced her husband's death on the 5th of January.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications."

Derek Draper pictured in a wheelchair alongside his wife Kate Garraway and children, Darcey and Billy
Derek Draper took part in various documentaries following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Picture: ITV

The statement continued: "Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Lifestyle