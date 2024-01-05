Derek Draper, Kate Garraway's husband, dies aged 56

5 January 2024, 11:44

Derek Draper dead: Kate Garraway's husband dies aged 56
Derek Draper dead: Kate Garraway's husband dies aged 56. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Derek Draper has passed away at the age of 56.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, has passed away at the age of 56.

Taking to Instagram, Kate Garraway announced that her husband's passing.

The mother-of-two wrote: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy
Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy. Picture: Alamy

Derek began his career as a constituency secretary for former Labour MP Nick Brown. He then went on to become a political advisor and lobbyist before retraining as a psychotherapist.

The political marvel married Good Morning Britain journalist Kate Garraway in 2005, with the pair welcoming their daughter Darcey in 2006, and son William, known as Billy, in 2009.

Derek was a staunch supporter of his wife while she was a campmate on I'm A Celebrity in 2019, often appearing on television to encourage the public to vote for her to win.

Derek Draper appeared on TV when his wife Kate Garraway was in I'm A Celebrity. Pictured here with their children Billy and Darcey
Derek Draper appeared on TV when his wife Kate Garraway was in I'm A Celebrity. Pictured here with their children Billy and Darcey. Picture: ITV

In 2020, Derek contracted COVID-19 and was placed in a medically-induced coma before being released from hospital in April 2021.

After returning home, Derek and Kate took part in various TV programmes which documented the former lobbyist's health.

Their shows, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, left fans in tears as they showed the realities of caring for a seriously ill loved one.

Derek Draper was married to Kate Garraway. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway
Derek Draper was married to Kate Garraway. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway. Picture: Alamy

In June 2023, Derek accompanied Kate to Windsor Castle, where she was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

However in December of the same year, it was reported that Derek had suffered a heart attack and was left fighting for his life.

Derek is survived by his wife Kate Garraway and their two children, Darcey, 17 and Billy, 11.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

The Traitors fans work out where they have seen contestant Kyra before

The Traitors fans work out where they've seen contestant Kyra before

TV & Movies

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

TV & Movies

First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer diagnosis

First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

TV & Movies

Where do The Traitors sleep?

Where do The Traitors sleep?

TV & Movies

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis explains new tax rule for anyone with an online 'side hustle'

Martin Lewis explains new tax rule for anyone with an online 'side hustle'

Lifestyle

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

New travel rules British tourists will need to follow for holidays in 2024 revealed

Lifestyle

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two UK resorts currently open

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two resorts currently open

Lifestyle

Car tax increases 2024: How much drivers will be paying

Car tax increases 2024: Rates and how much drivers will be paying revealed

Lifestyle

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called Storm Henk? How the Met Office name storms and why

Weather

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

What nights is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

How often is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

TV & Movies

The Traitors cast 2024: Full line-up revealed

The Traitors contestants: Full 2024 line-up revealed

TV & Movies

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

Lifestyle

How much do the London fireworks cost?

How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?

News

Christmas post days and times revealed as we get ready to celebrate the festive season

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day?

Lifestyle

Boxing Day gift

Why is it called Boxing Day and why do we have it?

Lifestyle