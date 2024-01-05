Derek Draper, Kate Garraway's husband, dies aged 56

Derek Draper dead: Kate Garraway's husband dies aged 56.

By Hope Wilson

Derek Draper has passed away at the age of 56.

Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, has passed away at the age of 56.

Taking to Instagram, Kate Garraway announced that her husband's passing.

The mother-of-two wrote: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy.

Derek began his career as a constituency secretary for former Labour MP Nick Brown. He then went on to become a political advisor and lobbyist before retraining as a psychotherapist.

The political marvel married Good Morning Britain journalist Kate Garraway in 2005, with the pair welcoming their daughter Darcey in 2006, and son William, known as Billy, in 2009.

Derek was a staunch supporter of his wife while she was a campmate on I'm A Celebrity in 2019, often appearing on television to encourage the public to vote for her to win.

Derek Draper appeared on TV when his wife Kate Garraway was in I'm A Celebrity. Pictured here with their children Billy and Darcey.

In 2020, Derek contracted COVID-19 and was placed in a medically-induced coma before being released from hospital in April 2021.

After returning home, Derek and Kate took part in various TV programmes which documented the former lobbyist's health.

Their shows, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, left fans in tears as they showed the realities of caring for a seriously ill loved one.

Derek Draper was married to Kate Garraway. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway.

In June 2023, Derek accompanied Kate to Windsor Castle, where she was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

However in December of the same year, it was reported that Derek had suffered a heart attack and was left fighting for his life.

Derek is survived by his wife Kate Garraway and their two children, Darcey, 17 and Billy, 11.