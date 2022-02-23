Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary

By Heart reporter

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek aired on ITV last night.

Kate Garraway fans were left in floods in tears at while watching ITV documentary Caring for Derek last night.

Derek was hospitalised with Covid for a year after he caught the disease in March 2021, and he now requires round the clock care.

Last night's documentary saw Derek celebrate his birthday with children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12.

Derek was shown reading a birthday card from his daughter reading: "To the greatest father in the world. Happy birthday, love you so much. I'm so proud of you."

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek aired on ITV last night. Picture: ITV

After reading the card, Derek was seen breaking down in tears - leaving many viewers hugely emotional at the heart-wrenching scene.

One viewer tweeted: "Only ten minutes in and I’m in pieces. Your children are beautiful and your eloquent care is inspiring. Derek is truly extraordinary x."

Another added: "You and your family are amazing , an emotional watch kate ❤ Derek is a miracle ❤."

Viewers were left in tears at the emotional scenes. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: "Just so touched once again by how selfless and supportive @kategarraway is. And her wonderful children. The kindness of them all is just humanity at its best."

The documentary showed Kate and the kids talk about life with their dad.

Darcey explained: "The relationship is still the same but dad is still not able to show it as much. He still does but in little ways. You can see the love."