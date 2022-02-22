Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy

22 February 2022, 13:47 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 14:08

Kate Garraway became emotional after seeing a heartwarming moment between Derek and Billy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Garraway broke down in tears after walking in on her husband Derek Draper hugging their son Billy.

The emotional clip will be shown in documentary Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, which will air on ITV at 9pm tonight.

Derek, 54, was was in hospital with Covid for a year after contracting the illness in March 2020, and he now requires round the clock care.

He returned home in April 2021, and his wife and kids were shown eagerly awaiting his return.

In an emotional clip from the upcoming documentary, Kate discusses her reservations about doing a follow-up to the BAFTA Award-winning Finding Derek.

The emotional moment will be shown in the documentary this evening
The emotional moment will be shown in the documentary this evening. Picture: ITV

"I'm very protective of Derek and I'm very protective of people seeing him vulnerable but I've talked to him a lot about this and I think he understands," she says. "Because we have to make it real, because it's the reality of people recovering... and it's not pretty."

Ahead of his arrival, their son Billy offers cameras a tour of his dad's new bedroom and bathroom.

When asked if he's worried about his dad coming home, Billy says: "Yeah, I don't really mind. I mean, obviously I mind but I'm not worried. Because I can finally complete the [lego] Death Star. I've been waiting to complete this until dad gets home."

When Derek arrives home, Billy and his sister Darcey go and greet their dad and offer him a hug.

Kate opened up about the moment on GMB today
Kate opened up about the moment on GMB today. Picture: ITV

While Kate is getting Derek's stuff ready in another room, Derek signals to Billy that he wants a hug and manages to move his arm upward as Billy leans in to hug him.

Kate then comes back into the room and says: "Oh god, god darling."

On this morning's GMB, Kate Garraway opened up about the heartwarming moment, saying: "That was the first time we’d seen him activate a movement from emotion rather than in physio.

"I burst into tears watching when I saw that in the documentary."

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek airs tonight at 9pm on ITV

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Where to get the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind

Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?

TV & Movies

Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying

Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

A takeaway owner was left devastated by a scam

Takeaway owner 'devastated' after losing more than £1,000 to scammers

Lifestyle

Rats could be invading homes in the UK

Rats 'the size of cats' sneaking through toilets into UK homes, pest expert warns

Lifestyle

The Loose Women were in tears over a tribute to Jamal Edwards

Loose Women stars in tears over moving tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing LK Bennett on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and black midi skirt
Gray could meet his grisly end in EastEnders

EastEnders fans 'work out' shock Gray twist after he's hit over head by Kheerat

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

TV & Movies

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia season nine was filmed last year

When was Married at First Sight Australia season 9 filmed?

TV & Movies

Here's when MAFS Australia is on our TVs

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia couple Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi now?

TV & Movies

Ella and Mitch were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud now?

TV & Movies

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar now?

TV & Movies