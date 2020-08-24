Kate Garraway taking break from Good Morning Britain to look after husband Derek

24 August 2020, 11:06

Why isn't Kate Garraway on GMB? She told viewers last week that she is dealing with 'challenging times' in a heartfelt message.

Kate Garraway has announced that she'll be taking a break from Good Morning Britain next week to take care of her husband Derek Draper, who remains in hospital following a battle with coronavirus.

Speaking last week, she opened up to viewers about facing 'challenging times', and thanked GMB viewers and her co-stars for their support.

Kate announced she would be taking a break on last week's show
Kate announced she would be taking a break on last week's show. Picture: ITV

She revealed that she'll also be helping her kids Darcey and Billy settle into school during her time off.

Kate said: "I'm actually not here next week.

"I'm taking a little bit of time off to help Billy get sorted for secondary school and Darcey as well to get into school and also - Derek, to look after things on that.

"I just want to say thank you all of you for being absolutely brilliant since I've come back through challenging times.

"To everyone here, all the people on-screen and off-screen, you've been amazing."

Kate's husband Derek was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus
Kate's husband Derek was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus. Picture: PA

She continued: "One of the nice things is that everybody talks about ITV and television being a brutal business - but it's not."It's a proper family. You've all been amazing."

Her co-host Alex Beresford then told her: "You know we all love you and we all have your back on this show."

Kate recently returned to GMB four months after Derek was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus.

Derek has woken from his coma, but remains in hospital with limited consciousness.

