Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have? Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper.

Journalist Kate Garraway, 56, has become a TV favourite after appearing on I'm A Celebrity, Kate Garraway's Life Stories and Good Morning Britain.

In 2020, Kate's husband Derek Draper, 56, became seriously ill after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was hospitalised for over a year before being allowed to head home.

The couple have been open about the difficulties Derek has faced since returning home and have taken part various TV programmes, such as Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, to show the realities of caring for a loved one. Fans were left in tears after watching the emotional scenes, with many viewers keen to keep up-to-date with Derek's progress.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been married for years. Picture: Getty

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper?

Derek Draper is a former lobbyist and political advisor.

He began his career in 1990 working with the Labour party, before retraining as a psychotherapist.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005 and continue to document their relationship online.

Derek Draper is married to Kate Garraway. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway. Picture: Alamy

How many children does Derek Draper have?

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together.

The couple share Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old Billy, who have been featured in their documentary Finding Derek.

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy. Picture: Alamy

Latest news on Derek Draper

In December 2023 it was revealed that Derek Draper had been hospitalised and was in a 'very serious condition' after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Kate's GMB co-host Charlotte Hawkins gave viewers an update on his condition, stating: "You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate's husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment."

Richard Madeley added: "We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time."

