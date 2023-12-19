Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

19 December 2023, 12:11

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?
Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have? Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Journalist Kate Garraway, 56, has become a TV favourite after appearing on I'm A Celebrity, Kate Garraway's Life Stories and Good Morning Britain.

In 2020, Kate's husband Derek Draper, 56, became seriously ill after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was hospitalised for over a year before being allowed to head home.

The couple have been open about the difficulties Derek has faced since returning home and have taken part various TV programmes, such as Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, to show the realities of caring for a loved one. Fans were left in tears after watching the emotional scenes, with many viewers keen to keep up-to-date with Derek's progress.

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have? Here are all the answers.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been married for years
Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been married for years. Picture: Getty

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper?

Derek Draper is a former lobbyist and political advisor.

He began his career in 1990 working with the Labour party, before retraining as a psychotherapist.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005 and continue to document their relationship online.

Derek Draper is married to Kate Garraway. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway
Derek Draper is married to Kate Garraway. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway. Picture: Alamy

How many children does Derek Draper have?

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together.

The couple share Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old Billy, who have been featured in their documentary Finding Derek.

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy
Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy. Picture: Alamy

Latest news on Derek Draper

In December 2023 it was revealed that Derek Draper had been hospitalised and was in a 'very serious condition' after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Kate's GMB co-host Charlotte Hawkins gave viewers an update on his condition, stating: "You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate's husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment."

Richard Madeley added: "We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion 'no longer has control over muscles' amid incurable Stiff-Person-Syndrome battle

Celine Dion 'no longer has control over muscles' amid incurable Stiff-Person-Syndrome battle

Married At First Sight fans share hopes that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

Married At First Sight fans convinced that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

Stacey Solomon urges fans to not 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to her grandmother

Stacey Solomon urges fans not to 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to grandmother

Inside the Radford's lavish Christmas celebrations

Inside the Radford's lavish Christmas celebrations amid family feud

Royal Variety: Bradley Walsh leaves viewers 'cringing' with awkward Kate and William joke

Royal Variety: Bradley Walsh leaves viewers 'cringing' with awkward Kate and William joke

TV & Movies

Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert met Queen Elizabeth II in her teenage years.

Who was Porchey in The Crown?

TV & Movies

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Driving experts have revealed how to defrost your car windscreen

Drivers shocked over 'magic' button which defrosts car windscreen in seconds

Lifestyle

Prosecco can cause bad hangovers

Prosecco hangovers are officially the worst, says wine expert

Food & Drink

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

Here's what time your family is most likely to argue on Christmas Day

Christmas

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown.

Who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

Lifestyle

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Lifestyle

The former spouses co-parent their three children together.

Christine McGuinness opens up about living with ex Paddy as he 'dates other women'

Women feel the cold more than men, experts explains

Women feel the cold more than men, expert explains

Lifestyle

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Kate Middleton and Rupert Finch: Who is her ex-boyfriend?

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?