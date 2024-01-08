Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Kate Garraway thanks fans for their support

By Hope Wilson

Kate Garraway has released an emotional statement after the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Kate Garraway, 56, has thanked fans for their support after the death of her husband Derek Draper, 56, last week.

The Good Morning Britain presenter released a statement earlier today thanking fans for their 'wonderful messages' and 'support', after she announced the passing of her husband.

Kate's fellow GMB presenter Susanna Reid, 53, choked back tears as she read her colleague's emotional words.

The statement read: "Hello everyone. Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages that you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy and all of Derek's family. They are an extraordinary comfort and I'm so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at a time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating."

Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, passed away last week. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Kate continued: "And that is the wonderful thing isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family, that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life knowing we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too."

"I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight for each other and for those who can't fight for themselves.

"And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come."

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper got married in 2005. Picture: Alamy

Kate added: "I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.

"I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful that we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself or have done in the past, I send love and support for you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcey and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle.

"I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate."

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper were married for 18 years. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to react to her moving statement, taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their messages of support.

One user wrote: "Sincere condolences on the passing of Derek. As a couple you epitomise the spirit of love and family. As a woman you humble us all for your courage, tenacity, dedication, professionalism and humanity."

Another added: "@kategarraway sending you strength, light and love Kate. One day at a time xx"

With a third stating: "@kategarraway I have no words Kate. Just sending love to you all xxx"

Derek Draper had a close relationship with his wife Kate Garraway. Picture: Alamy

Derek's health took a turn in December 2023 when it was reported he had suffered a heart attack.

Kate and her children, Darcey, 17, and Billy, 11, spent Christmas with their father in hospital, before the mother-of-two announced her husband's death on the 5th of January.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications."

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway have two children together, Darcey and Billy. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: "Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper took part in various documentaries. Pictured here with Kate's parents Gordon Garraway and Marilyn Garraway. Picture: Alamy

In 2020 Derek contracted COVID-19 and was placed in a medically-induced coma before being released from hospital in April 2021.

After returning home, Derek and Kate took part in various TV programmes which documented the former lobbyist's health.

Their shows, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, left fans in tears as they showed the realities of caring for a seriously ill loved one.

