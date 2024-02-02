How Kate Garraway paid tribute to husband Derek Draper with subtle detail at funeral

2 February 2024, 17:31 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 17:43

Kate Garraway put on a brave face as she laid her beloved husband to rest in London on Friday
Kate Garraway put on a brave face as she laid her beloved husband to rest in London on Friday. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Garraway wore an item of her late husband's jewellery collection during the funeral to 'carry a little piece of him' with her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Garraway attended the funeral of her late husband Derek Draper on Friday alongside her children Darcey and Billy.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked emotional as she was supported by friends and family during the difficult day, but had a secret item of Derek's on her person to help her through it.

It has been revealed that for the funeral, Kate wore her late husband's watch as a way of "carrying a little piece of him" with her during the service and wake.

This is according to a source, who told the Daily Mail: "It was a heart-wrenching day, but an incredible send-off for a wonderful man."

Kate Garraway could be seen wearing her late husband Derek Draper's watch on her wrist as she greeted mourners at the funeral
Kate Garraway could be seen wearing her late husband Derek Draper's watch on her wrist as she greeted mourners at the funeral. Picture: Getty

They added: "Kate, Darcey and Billy were so, so strong throughout, and would have been hugely touched by the incredible turn-out; it was testament to Derek's popularity in every area of his life.

"Kate wore Derek's watch so that she could carry a little piece of him on the day, and everyone was, of course, so kind to her. Quite simply, the public outpouring of support has kept her going. It was a heart-wrenching day, but an incredible send-off for a wonderful man."

Kate's TV colleagues and friends were in attendance at the funeral to support her and to say goodbye to Derek, including her Good Morning Britain co-stars Ed Balls, Susanna Reid, Ben Shepherd, Laura Tobin, Alex Bereford, Richard Arnold, Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley.

Lorraine Kelly, Piers Morgan, Sir Kier Starmer, Tony Blair, Fiona Phillips and Robert Peston were also in attendance at the service.

Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy put on a united front as they arrived at the church in Primrose Hill
Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy put on a united front as they arrived at the church in Primrose Hill. Picture: Getty

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish were also pictured arriving at St Mary the Virgin Church in Primrose Hill, hours before it was revealed he had performed during the service.

According to reports, Elton performed his song Skyline Pigeon which includes lyrics such as: "For just this skyline pigeon / Dreaming of the open / Waiting for the day / That he can spread his wings / And fly away again."

Kate and Derek's eldest child, 17-year-old Darcey, featured in the funeral service, bravely stepping forward as a pallbearer to help carry her father's coffin in and out of the church.

The church also holds a very special place in Kate's heart as it was where she married Derek almost 20 years ago. Derek and Kate wed on 10th September 2005 in a ceremony performed by the Bishop of Exeter, the Right Reverend Robert Atwell, who was in attendance at the funeral.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper's daughter Darcey helped carry the coffin into the church
Kate Garraway and Derek Draper's daughter Darcey helped carry the coffin into the church. Picture: Getty / Alamy

Derek Draper sadly passed away on 3rd January 2024 following a four-year long battle after contracting Covid-19 at the peak of the pandemic.

After spending just over a year in hospital, Derek returned home where his dedicated wife Kate cared for him, documenting the family's journey throughout in Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.

In December 2023, Derek suffered a heart attack and was admitted to hospital, passing away just a few weeks later.

