Kate Garraway facts: TV and radio presenter's age, family, children and career revealed

3 January 2025, 20:44

Kate Garraway in 2023
Kate Garraway in 2023. Picture: Alamy
Kate Garraway is a familiar face (and voice) to millions of Brits.

Rising to prominence as a journalist and broadcaster, Kate became a household name through her work on GMTV and later Good Morning Britain.

Kate is also a presenter on Heart's sister radio station Smooth, and has previously had stints on Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

In recent years, she has shown remarkable resilience, particularly whilst caring for her late husband Derek Draper during his prolonged illness following COVID-19 complications.

Here are all the big facts about the talented broadcaster:

  1. How old is Kate Garraway and where is she from?

    Kate Garraway was born on May 4th, 1967, in Abingdon-on-Thames, Berkshire.

    She celebrated her 57th birthday in 2024.

  2. How did she get her start in broadcasting?

    Kate Garraway in 2003
    Kate Garraway in 2003. Picture: Getty

    Kate Garraway began her broadcasting career at BBC Radio Oxford in 1989 as a journalist and newsreader.

    She then moved to ITV News Central as a production journalist and reporter, before joining Sky News in 1994 as a main anchor.

    Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she joined GMTV as a presenter, which led to her current role on Good Morning Britain.

  3. Who was her husband Derek Draper?

    Kate Garraway with husband Derek in 2009
    Kate Garraway with husband Derek in 2009. Picture: Getty

    Derek Draper was a British political lobbyist and psychotherapist who married Kate Garraway in 2005.

    He became seriously ill with COVID-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital, having severe complications that left him requiring constant care.

    After returning home in April 2021, he continued to face significant health challenges. Draper passed away in January 2024 aged 56.

    Kate and Derek had two kids together: daughter Darcey (born 2006) and son Billy (born 2009).

  4. What TV shows has Kate Garraway appeared on?

    Some of Kate's key TV appearances include:

    • GMTV (2000-2010)
    • Good Morning Britain (2014-present)
    • Strictly Come Dancing (2007) - partnering Anton du Beke, finishing 8th of 14 contestants
    • I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (2019) - finishing in fourth place
    • Life Stories with Piers Morgan (2019)
    • Finding Derek (2021) - award-winning documentary about her husband
    • Caring for Derek (2022) - follow-up documentary
    • DNA Journey (2022)

