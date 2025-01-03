Kate Garraway facts: TV and radio presenter's age, family, children and career revealed

Kate Garraway in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Heart

Kate Garraway is a familiar face (and voice) to millions of Brits.

Rising to prominence as a journalist and broadcaster, Kate became a household name through her work on GMTV and later Good Morning Britain.

Kate is also a presenter on Heart's sister radio station Smooth, and has previously had stints on Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

In recent years, she has shown remarkable resilience, particularly whilst caring for her late husband Derek Draper during his prolonged illness following COVID-19 complications.

Here are all the big facts about the talented broadcaster: