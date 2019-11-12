Jacqueline Jossa denies being 'a doormat' as she leaves 'cheating' Dan Osborne at home for jungle bid

The soap star has been caught in many scandals this year. Picture: PA

The soap actress will be heading into the Australian jungle very soon and can't wait to tell her side of the story.

Jaqueline Jossa has recently been announced as one of the original lineup members for 2019's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and we can't wait for it to kick off.

She'll be joined by the likes of Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner and she's already made it clear she's going in there for a reason.

READ MORE: Dan Osborne shares cryptic post admit Jaqueline Jossa split rumours

The 27-year-old actress revealed that she's heading into the jungle to set the record straight about what's happened with her marriage to TOWIE star Dan Osborne.

Dan is the father of her two daughters, Mia and Ella and has been caught in the middle of many cheating scandals after being snapped partying with a host of women on different occasions, despite him denying every time.

The mum-of-two has in fact started that she is definitely not a pushover and wants to show that to the popular ITV show's viewers.

Speaking ahead of the series, she explained: "I think people think I am a pushover or a doormat.

"I also think some people pity me. I want to show I am fine, I am up for a laugh and that I will go for it and try my best."

She and Dan tied the knot back in 2017 in a glamorous ceremony but hit a rough patch when Dan got cosy with Love Island star Gabby Allen on a boat while on a fitness retreat.

Once again earlier this year in April, Dan was under scrutiny after photos surfaced of him getting cosy with a female in LA.

The couple have been married for two years and have two daughters together. Picture: Instagram

However he did always defend himself and vowed there was nothing bad going on behind the scenes of the pictures.

Jaqueline also insisted Dan is looking forward to seeing her head into the jungle and that she can't wait to see him when she leaves.

She said: "‘He thinks I am going to be good.

"He is excited and he’s coming over to meet me when I come out."