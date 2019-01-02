Inside Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s family life: From shock pregnancies to children’s ages, details revealed

The TV chef and wife Tana have four children, Megan, Matilda and fraternal twins Jack and Holly, and on New Year’s Day 2019 revealed they were expecting a fifth

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have a busy family life!

Often sharing sweet snippets of their 22-year marriage, it’s clear that the celebrity clan are closer than most.

From Tana's shock pregnancy at 44 years old to the couple's fraternal twins, here’s everything you need to know about the Gordon Ramsay family.

How long have Gordon and Tana Ramsay been married?

The couple first met when Tana was dating a friend of Gordon’s, a British cook called Tim. Once their relationship had fizzled out, the two began dating and then later tied the knot in 1996 at a church in London's Chelsea. Tana was 21, Gordon was 29.

How old are the Ramsay children?

Gordon and Tana Ramsay already have four children, Megan, 21, fraternal twins Jack and Holly, 19, and Matilda, 17, but on New Year’s Day 2019 the couple announced to fans on social media that Tana was expecting a fifth child.

Tana Ramsay’s miscarriage

Tana’s pregnancy surely came as a relief to her and her TV chef husband as she sadly suffered a miscarriage back in 2016, losing a son at five months.

Speaking of the tragedy at the time, Gordon wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.

"I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx"

Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s family time

Gordon and Tana spend a lot of time with their kids, despite the fact that 17-year-old Matilda is the only one who still lives at home.

“The house is very quiet today as Gordon is away filming so it’s just Tilly and I this week (along with the three dogs) but Jack and Holly are both home this weekend and I can’t wait to see them! We are lucky as they seem to be choosing to come home most weekends although that’s probably so I will do their washing,” Tana told HELLO!

Siblings Megan and fraternal twins Jack and Holly are currently studying at university.