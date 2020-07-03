Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue, 17, shocks fans with striking resemblance to her mum

Lilly-Sue is the spitting image of her mum Kerry. Picture: PA/Instagram

The former pop star shared a snap of daughter Lilly-Sue on her Instagram account and urged fans to give her a follow.

Kerry Katona's fans have been left gobsmacked at how much of a spitting image daughter Lilly is of her.

Mum-of-five Kerry, 39, shared a snap of her 17-year-old on Instagram wearing a cream dress, as she was modelling it for Depop.

Lilly posted a series of images on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kerry shared her daughter's image, and urged her 598k Instagram followers to go follow Lilly's page too, where she can be seen modelling a series of different dresses for her own Depop page.

After Kerry posted the snap, her fans' comments started flooding in saying they had to look twice as they thought it was Kerry in the post.

One commented: "Wow had to do a double take, I thought that was you! Xx."

A second said: "😍 stunning , she is ur double xxx."

Another fan added: "Absolutely stunning the image of you 💖."

Kerry is a mum-of-five. Picture: PA

Lilly-Sue is Kerry's second-eldest daughter and is one of two kids she shares with former Westlife member, Brian McFadden.

She has the same blonde hair and baby face as her mum so it's no surprise fans had to do a double take!

Lilly looks just like Kerry in her Atomic Kitten days. Picture: Instagram

Kerry Katona in 2000 with the Atomic Kitten girls. Picture: PA

The teenager goes by just Lilly according to her Instagram, @lils.mc, and she's posted only a few snapshots into her life.

She posts a lot in support of Black Lives Matter, has the link to resources in her bio and her profile pic is the logo for the movement.

Kerry and Brian's eldest daughter Molly is 18-years-old and works as a makeup artist.