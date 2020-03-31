Kerry Katona fears she has coronavirus after admitting she has 'dry cough and sore throat'

Kerry hasn't been feeling too well recently, and neither has her daughter. Picture: Instagram

Kerry's eldest daughter, Molly has been showing symptoms of the virus too.

Kerry Katona has revealed she's scared that she's caught COVID-19, as she's already experiencing some mild symptoms.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 39, opened up in her column for New! magazine about her anxiety, and how it's currently "through the roof" as she's been having dizzy spells and has decided to self-isolate following the Government's recent guidelines.

And she isn't the only one in the Katona household who isn't feeling too well, as her daughter Molly has also been feeling weak.

The star wrote: "'As I write this, I've got some symptoms too.

"I've got a dry cough and sore throat, and I feel weak and dizzy sometimes, so we are isolating ourselves for as long as we need to."

Mum-of-five Kerry also revealed that said she Molly, 18, have yet to be tested, but that they were left feeling "frightened" after a health specialist visited their home in "head to toe in scrubs and a mask".

She said: "We haven't been tested, but the doctor says we need to be cautious, so no one's leaving this house for the foreseeable."

Only last week, TV personality Kerry wrote on her Instagram that she's scared for her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Brian McFadden, adding that it's been a "really scary time" as she struggled to find accurate advice.

Yesterday, Kerry gave fans an update on her health, writing on her profile, which has 589,000 followers: "Good morning everyone.... at last I’m feeeling so much better!

"I’ve had a migraine for the last 3 days! Just want to send you all some love, light and hope."