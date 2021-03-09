Who is Sam Thompson, what does he do for a job and what is his net worth?

Sam Thompson rose to fame in E4's Made in Chelsea way back in 2013, and he's since appeared in a number of other TV shows.

His latest role is in Channel 4's The Celebrity Circle, which he is appearing with alongside friends Pete Wicks, with the pair set to 'Catfish' as Countdown host Rachel Riley.

Speaking about his role on The Circle, Sam said: I'm going to be honest with you. The reason I've done this is because Pete Wicks will be contractually obliged to live with me for six days! That is 95% of the reason I'm doing this, and I've always wanted to be a catfish and I get to be now. What a brilliant opportunity."

Here's your need-to-know on the reality star.

Who is Sam Thompson? What's his age and job?

Sam Thompson rose to fame on Made In Chelsea. Picture: E4

Sam, a reality star, was born on 2nd August 1992, making him 28 years old.

He is the younger brother of Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson, and joined the cast in 2013 alongside her.

Sam started working as an intern for Jamie Laing at his Candy Kittens business, but quickly became one of the central characters in the show - and was involved in a high-profile relationship with Tiffany Watson.

What other TV shows has Sam been in?

As well as MIC, Sam has appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, and The Celebrity Circle.

What is Sam Thompson's net worth?

Sam's exact net worth isn't known, but is is reported to be between £850,000 and £1 million.

Does Sam Thompson have a girlfriend?

Sam is dating Love Island star Zara McDermott. The pair announced they were dating in May 2019, split in September 2020 after it emerged that Zara had been unfaithful.

A source told the MailOnline at the time: "Zara and Sam split towards the end of last month. They had been arguing a lot since moving in together as a result of lockdown and things just built up between them.

"Zara has moved back to her parents’ house in Essex where she’s taking some time for herself, she really loved Sam so this hasn’t been easy for her. Sam has gone away to have a break from it all and clear his head away from Zara and social media."

Zara confessed to sleeping with someone else in October 2020 in an episode of Made In Chelsea, and told him: "I genuinely genuinely believe with my whole heart that we can get through this, I really do."

The pair rekindled their romance in November 2020, with a source telling the Daily Mail: "They are certainly back together again. This finally happened about two weeks ago now. He took her back."

What is Sam Thompson's Instagram name?

You can follow Sam @samthompsonuk.

