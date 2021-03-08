When does The Celebrity Circle start and what time is it on?

What time does The Celebrity Circle start? Picture: Channel 4

What time is The Celebrity Circle on Channel 4? Find out when the celeb version of the reality show is on.

For the first time ever, a celebrity version of much-loved reality show The Circle will air on Channel 4.

Read more: What is The Celebrity Circle and how does the TV show work?

The Celebrity Circle is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and will see the likes of Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson take on the infamous social media app.

The show will start this week and last for six episodes - here's your need-to-know on what time it's on.

The Celebrity Circle starts on 9 March 2021. Picture: Channel 4

When does The Celebrity Circle start?

The Celebrity Circle starts at 9:15pm on Tuesday 9 March.

Read more: Celebrity Circle catfish: Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to play as Gemma Collins

How long will The Celebrity Circle last?

The show will be six episodes on total, concluding on Monday 15 March. It will be on every day, with the exception of Saturday 13 March.

Which celebs will take part and who will be a catfish?

See below for all the celebs appearing in the show, as well as who they are playing as:

Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)

Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)

Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)

Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)

Saffron Barker

Celebrities will take on The Circle for the first time. Picture: Channel 4

Who will present The Celebrity Circle?

Emma Willis will return as host of The Celebrity Circle.

Speaking previously about the upcoming series, Emma said: "The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television. I loved every minute of being a part of it and I'm delighted to be returning to it for another series where I'll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama!

"To add to that, we’re also doing a celeb version - I can't wait to see who’ll be in the line-up and whether they’ll play as themselves or as another celebrity, it’s going to be incredible."

The Celebrity Circle starts on 9 March 2021 at 9:15pm.

NOW READ:

The most popular baby names of March 2021 - including Freya and Arthur